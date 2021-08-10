First official test a success for Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 wildcard

Newey surprised by Red Bull competitiveness
KTM offers Dakar ride to Petrucci
Race director Masi has F1 paddock support
General Motors Gen3 engine completes second track test
Tickford, WAU wildcards to race at Phillip Island
McLaughlin on ‘crazy’ Nashville, Power incident
Campbell feared strategy mishap in eventual Road America win
How Ingall’s times stacked up against Feeney at QR
VIDEO: Ingall and Feeney complete testing miles at QR
Challenge Bathurst adamant Bathurst 1000 cannot run on new date
Carrera Cup Australia enacts round drop rule