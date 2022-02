Saturday night Brenten Farrer recorded his first A-Main victory of the current season with victory in Round 7 of the Australian 360ci Sprintcar Allstars at Moama’s Heartland Raceway (NSW). The win was the current Victorian 360ci Sprintcar Champions fourth A-Main win at the venue and seventh overall Allstars Series win.

His latest success comes on the back of a top five run at the same track a fortnight earlier in the SRA 410ci Series but despite his recent track experience his most recent outing didn’t start they way that Farrer would have liked.

“The night started off a little rocky as we built a fresh car for the night after hurting our primary car during the A-Main at the Presidents Cup at Avalon. After a few teething issues we found some speed following qualifying, and we needed to after being down in fourteenth overall” added Farrer following the event.

After finishing fourth in his opening heat Brenten charged to the heat win in the second round after starting from position four. “By the second heat I began to feel comfy in the car again and my confidence continued into the main”.

His qualifying and heat performances placed him sixth on the grid for the main event and he quickly moved up into third on the opening lap before moving past V8 Supercars driver Cam Waters for the lead on lap 22.

“The feature was wicked. They did a great job of bringing the track back to being really racy. I could commit to the top and make speed. Belly (Stephen Bell) was fast in open air and same for Cam (Waters), but the lapped traffic played into my hands I got it done” commented a happy race winner.

Brenten Farrer would like to thank the following corporate partners for their involvement in the 2021/22 Sprintcar season: Frijtek Industrial Refrigeration, Potter Excavation, BF Car Carriers, Ayross Bat Assessment and Training, Trutest, Porkers Transport, Sam’s Auto Electrical, Maxwill Race Engines, ASD Shocks, Andy FX, Phil Michell Motorsport Media.