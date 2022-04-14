> News Extra > Speedway

Family fun this Sunday with racing’ in the basin

By Media Release

Friday 15th April, 2022 - 7:24am

Daylesford Speedway’s annual Easter speedway meeting is this Sunday and a healthy entry list has nominated to head to the Basin for some racin’ headlined by the Balshaw Memorial for Daylesford Modified Sedans and supported by all the regular club classes and an anticipated visit from the Easter Bunny!

The ‘Balshaw Memorial’ for the Modifieds has attracted fifteen entrants and the drivers are very keen after missing out their final last meeting due to a serious crash in a race prior to theirs. In that crash was the car that Daniel Carter will compete in this Sunday and as top points at the last event, he is very keen to go all the way to the feature race win this weekend. Ryan Daly who also performed strongly at the last show is the number one contender whilst the likes of Coby and Reece Kakoschke, Steven Warlond and Jayden Humphrey in his new car after winning every race last Sunday at Darlington, will make things interesting at the front. Club President Pauly Botheras makes a return to competition after a huge crash last season destroyed a racecar and put him out of racing until now.

Katie Meyer who was declared the winner of the last Ladies event after Chloe Graham crashed out of the race is back to see if she can secure top honours once again. Richelle Jenner and Graham herself are two Ladies intent on getting a result on Meyer.

Bailey Kakoschke is back to try and chalk up another win in the Juniors on Sunday however he has to compete with some more rookie racers in the class and Arthur Hutchinson stepping into a six cylinder race car after dominating 1200cc Junior Sedan racing so far this season. Hutchinson has some ability so Kakoschke will have a challenge whilst Blaize Majok-Edwards who was a top three finisher at the last event has some extra incentive to keep challenging Kakoschke for higher honours.

The Street Stocks have once again attracted the entry of Mitch Viney who has now won the last two finals at the Basin for the class. Des Robinson and Chris Hay, second and third respectively last show are back to keep Viney honest with the intention of taking home the number one trophy. The competition is close in the class with the likes of Robinson, Hay, Glenn McCoubrie, Viney and Michael Smith vying for the end of season club point score.

Rounding out the show is the Victorian Speedway Council Standard Saloons. Last start winner Tim Hutchinson is back to continue his dominance at the front of the class. Competition is not easy though and Aaron Meakins will be challenging as will Aaron’s son Rhys who makes his senior age racing debut on Sunday after finishing his Junior career Saturday night elsewhere. Either of the Meakins are more than capable of a winning result. Rick Stowe is right up the front as far as strong performers and based on the last meeting Lachie Chivers has his tail up and Bailey Sinclair and Austin Chivers will be looking for redemption after less than expected results. Dean Pedersen from Daylesford club also is keen to continue on after a great run at Darlington last weekend.

The Canteen and some terrific vendors at the club will be operational Sunday. Daylesford Speedway has an onsite bar, no BYO allowed. $4 beers $6 Spirits.

All Competitors and spectators need to prove double vaccination upon entry to the venue. Please have them ready when you reach the entry gate.

Head to Basin Road Daylesford to watch, general enquiries on 0408 541 873 or 0402 534 711

All adults are $15 to enter, Life members & aged pensioners are $10. Children 13 to 17 are $5 each and twelve and under are free, no family ticket at these prices.

Follow the Daylesford Speedway Club website and Interactive Mobile app.

Racing begins at 11.30am and the gates open early from 8am with competitors due at the track by 10.00am and pit gates shut to racing entrants by 10.30

Daylesford Drivers Association trading as Daylesford Speedway would like to thank the following supporters;
O’Toole Signs – Daylesford
Metro Fuels – Daylesford
Brooklyn Car Sales – Ballarat
Daylesford Bowling Club
Ballarat Rednecks 4 x 4
Bearcat Tyres – Laverton
Hutchinson Towing
Howe Automotive – Daylesford
Complete Maintenance Services 4 x 4
Dean Miller Photography
Decci Racing
Rhett’s Auto’s and Towing
Courtot & Co Automotive
Rusty Cars Down Under
J Tow
Mitre 10 – Daylesford
G.B Fasteners – Ballarat

NOMINATIONS
Daylesford Modifieds “Balshaw Memorial”
DDA38 – Daniel East
DDA26 – Derek Higginbottom
DDA29 – Coby Kakoschke
DDA31 – Daniel Carter
DDA87 – Steven Warlond
DDA33 – Ryan Daly
DDA35 – Daniel Kris
DDA63 – Wade Justice
DDA7 – Jayden Humphrey
DDA56 – Dale Spinner
DDA25 – Luke Humphrey
DDA47- Brett Carrington
DDA48 – Ben Carrington
DDA77 – Paul Botheras

Daylesford Ladies
DDA26 – Shelby Higginbottom
DDA94 – Lizzi Huckle
DDA73 – Chloe Graham
DDA25 – Katie Meyer
DDA87 -Richalle Jenner
DDA26N – Charmaine Bryans

Daylesford Juniors
DDA 45 – Sebastian Hardie
DDA30 – Bailey Kakoschke
DDA77 – Amiley Botheras
DDA76 – Blair Botheras
DDA33 – Arthur Hutchinson
DDA35 – Blaize Majok- Edwards
DDA92 – Chelsey Kakoschke

Daylesford Street stocks
DDA94 – Steven Hardie
DDA63 – Des Robinson
DDA66 – Glenn McCoubrie
DDA88 – Anthony Bull
DDA23G – Mitch Viney
DDA29G – Ashley Fox
DDA80 – Belinda Taylor
DDA42W – Chris Hay
DDA13 – Michael Smith

Standard Saloons
DS45 – Lizzi Huckel
DDA82 – Aaron Meakins
B96 – Bailey Sinclair
Ax84 – Rhys Meakins
B31- Sammi Patterson
B79 – Lachie Chivers
B95 – Jacob head
C14 – Joel McInnis
B19 – Austin Chivers
DDA88 – Tim Hutchinson
B97 – Rick Stowe
DDA72 – Dean Pedersen

