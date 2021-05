This Saturday night Rushworth Speedway will dish up another night of family entertainment when those speedway stars in their speedway cars get around the dirt track. This weekend the club will support its club members with all Goulburn Valley Club classes plus the visiting Sports Sedans and Grand Prix Midgets in their final series round of the season.

Chris Fowler the Ironbark Classic winner for Grand Prix Midgets is keen to double up and go back-to-back at Rushworth as he tries to cement his position in the club points. Looking for redemption will be Ashley Booker who this season has been the top gun and missed out on the win at the Ironbark. Our local Shepparton raised racer Alex Myers is in the nominations and Terry Brown returns to what is also considered his home track. From Sydney Gary Bowyer and his son Riley are back and Chris Carr from Wangaratta is also set to go.

Goulburn Valley Open Saloons will have a new winner this weekend with Ian Wilson driving the family race car one of the top chances. The Smith Boys are back, all three of them Matt, Scott, and Daniel whilst Wayne Gilsenan and Troy Britton are keen to make sure they get on the podium steps also.

Geoff Lee returns to action in the Production Sedans with Andrew Ahearn the winner from our previous show keen to hold off the field. In Ladies Open Saloons There is a fifty percent chance somebody with the name Alexander might win, will it be Rhiannon or Casey or will the other Ladies be too good on the night. In Junior Sedan action Keiden Britton has a strong resume however Jack Houlahan looked the goods at our previous show against tough competition.

Finally in the Sports Sedan field Shane Simpson, Jay Nicolaisen, Tristan McGraw, Jaiden McCann, and Lucas Walker are all amongst the top runners and should provide a cracking race.

Spectator admission costs are Adults $20, Aged Pensioners $15, Kids ages 12 to 16 $10 each whilst children under the age of 12 are free. A family of two adults and two children aged 12 to 16 is $50 on a family ticket.

NOMINATIONS

GRAND PRIX MIDGETS

Chris Carr – Victoria 3

Gary Bowyer – New South Wales 5

Mark Blackeby – Victoria 10

Alex Myers – Victoria 11

Chris Fowler – Victoria 13

Matt Kamolins – Victoria 22

Tim Goss – Victoria 33

Ashley Booker – Victoria 50

Riley Bowyer – New South Wales 50

Travis Florrimell – Victoria 81

Terry Brown – Victoria 88

GV OPEN SALOONS

Ian Wilson – Goulburn Valley 19

Keith Simmonds – Goulburn Valley 32

Troy Britton – Goulburn Valley 41

Wayne Gilsenan – Goulburn Valley 53

Scott Smith – Goulburn Valley – 58

Daniel Smith – Goulburn Valley – 59

Delton Britton – Goulburn Valley 60

Matt Smith- Goulburn Valley 61

GV PRODUCTION SEDANS

Geoff Lee – Goulburn Valley 5

Shane Hutchins – Goulburn Valley 10

Jye Sanders – Goulburn Valley 37

Andrew Ahearn – Goulburn Valley 45

Warren Alexander – Goulburn Valley 64

GV LADIES’ SALOONS

Chelsea Hodge – Goulburn Valley 25

Rhiannon Alexander – Goulburn Valley 37

Casey Alexander – Goulburn Valley 64

Nicole Gapes – Goulburn Valley 84

GV JUNIOR SEDANS

Keiden Britton – Goulburn Valley 60

Jack Houlahan – Goulburn Valley 96

Caleb Simmonds – Goulburn Valley 132

VSC SPORTS SEDANS

Shane Simpson – Nagambie 7

Lachlan Hamilton – Goulburn Valley 16

Marc Hanson – Bendigo 19

Lucas Walker – Heartland 23

Jay Nicolaisen – Goulburn Valley 34

Tristan McGraw – Corowa 38

Jaiden McCann – Nagambie 39

Justin Hampton – Swan Hill 44

Darren Shortis – Corowa 55

Leigh Hammond – Bendigo 55

