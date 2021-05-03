Familiar face returns to Sonic Carrera Cup fold for The Bend

POLL: Will McLaughlin win an IndyCar race in 2021?
Gardner fourth as Di Giannantonio becomes Moto2 race winner
Electrical issue for Holdsworth in SMP TCR finale
VIDEO: Busch wins Buschy McBusch Race 400 on birthday
Ducati chief happiest man in world after Miller-Bagnaia one-two
KTM renews with Tech3 MotoGP team for five more years
O’Ward gets breakthrough IndyCar win in Texas
Quartararo confirms arm pump problem
VIDEO: IndyCar flips in seven-car Texas pile-up
FIA upholds Raikkonen’s Imola penalty
Ricciardo ready to take the next step at McLaren