Motorsports have always served as a catalyst for innovation at Porsche. For more than 70 years now, the sports car manufacturer from Stuttgart has used this stage to showcase its pioneering spirit, its research and development, and its passion for state-of-the-art mobility. Even before the start of this year’s IAA MOBILITY 2021 in Munich (from 7 to 12 September), Porsche is offering a spectacular look at the future of motorsports with the unveiling of a futuristic concept study. This world premiere will start on Monday, 6 September, at 23:00 (AEST). Among those taking part in the presentation will be two-time overall Le Mans winner and current Porsche brand ambassador Timo Bernhard, in addition to the US actor Patrick Dempsey. The Hollywood star (e.g. “Grey’s Anatomy”) has himself already claimed numerous successes in race events at the wheel of a Porsche 911 RSR.

The event will be broadcast in German and English on the Porsche Media platforms newsroom.porsche.de and newstv.porsche.de from 23:00 on Monday. The social media channels LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/porsche-ag), Facebook (www.facebook.com/porsche) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/c/Porsche) and will be showing the event live with English commentary. For the first time, journalists and fans alike will now have the opportunity to get up close via Smart TV: the Porsche TV app is available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, LG TV and all appropriate Samsung devices.