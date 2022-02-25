Expanded live streaming for Australian Kart Championship in 2022

The SP Tools Australian Kart Championship presented by Castrol EDGE will enjoy expanded live stream coverage for 2022.

All of Sunday’s races will be live streamed as in previous years, along with four hours of live coverage from Saturday’s heat races.

The record entry list of this weekend’s opening round in Melbourne, will feature more than 320 of Australia’s top kart racers in action across eight Competition Classes from Cadets and Juniors to an almost capacity field of the most powerful karts in Australia – KZ2.

The ‘Voice of AKC’ – long-time Championship commentator Matt Payne, for the first time, leads a commentary team that includes Victorian karting commentator Mitchell McLellan and expert pit reporter Lorraine Farley for Saturday and Sunday’s coverage.

The 2022 AKC live stream coverage has more races, more cameras, more commentators, more expert analysis and colour than any Australian karting competition before it.

The coverage will be produced for the ninth year running by My Sport Live – one of Australia’s leading live streaming providers, who have recently launched their new subscription platform www.watchmysportlive.tv.

It is here where viewers can subscribe to not only watch the action from the Australian Kart Championship for $4.99 per month, but also dozens of other sports including Football, Basketball, Tennis, Racquetball, Equestrian and Baseball.

Throughout the year, there will also be additional high-level Australian karting events streamed via the www.watchmysportlive.tv channel and the soon to be launched My Sport Live App via Smart TV’s, phones and other devices.

“We’re excited to be able to expand the coverage of the Australian Kart Championship, not only in terms of the hours streamed but also to incorporate more interaction with the Teams and Competitors at the events,” said Karting Australia Chief Operating Officer Lee Hanatschek.

“We look forward to expanding the coverage to other major karting events throughout the year.”

For My Sport Live’s Andrew Weiss, the launch of the new My Sport Live platform and associated Apps represents a great opportunity to further enhance the coverage for the sport of karting.

“We are so excited to once again be streaming the premier karting championship in Australia – our ninth year working together with Karting Australia,” said Weiss.

“But even more than that, we cannot wait to significantly increase the amount of coverage at each round, as well as stream a host of other events around the country too.

“And now thanks to the new platform, everything this year (and from previous years) will be available in the one location and so easily accessible as well.”

Viewers can subscribe to www.watchmysportlive.tv, which includes a 7-day free trial, by clicking here – make sure you subscribe ahead of this weekend’s action!