Evans and Love head to the Hungaroring for Round 3 of Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup

Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup, Round 3 preview, Budapest/Hungary

Three rounds within three weeks – the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup races now come thick and fast. After the two events at Austria’s Red Bull Ring, the 25 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup cars will compete as part of the Hungarian Grand Prix this coming weekend (17 to 19 July).

“Overtaking on the Hungaroring is difficult – for us and also the Formula-1-drivers. For this reason, a decent grid position is critical,” says series leader Dylan Pereira (L/BWT Lechner Racing).

Round three of the season also marks Jordan Love’s debut at the Hungaroring circuit. The reigning Porsche Carrera Cup Australia champion is competing in his maiden season in the one-make Porsche series. However, the young Aussie feels there is room for improvement despite a pair of top 15 finishes: “We were able to lay the groundwork for the season at the Red Bull Ring but I definitely think there is potential there. I still have a lot to learn and can’t wait to get back on track.”

Round three of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup will be broadcast LIVE on Sunday (19 July) at 20:23p.m. (AEST time) on Fox Sports channel 506 and on Kayo Sports.

Broadcast times: Porsche Mobil1 Supercup, Round 3, Hungary

Fox Sports 506

Sun 19 Jul – 20:23pm – 21:05pm LIVE

Fri 24 Jul – 08.25am – 08:55am

Fox Sports 506 HD

Sun 19 Jul 8:23pm – 9:05pm LIVE

Fri 24 Jul – 08.25am – 08:55am