Ern Overall Memorial for Modified Sedans to close out Redline season

This Saturday night is the final Speedway night of the season in Greater Ballarat when the fast men and women, boys and girls get around Redline Raceway on top of Mount Buninyong at a great pace providing some thrills and spills.

The Modified Sedans will be the headline class competing for the Ern Overall Memorial honouring the late Ballarat businessperson and in his later year’s speedway administrator. Ern contributed a great deal to the Redline Raceway facility, in particular to help them establish some infrastructure that will stand for many years to come.

Overall was a President of the Modified Sedan’s promotional association and many in the class remember the great man and want to win in his honour. This weekend Belmont Speedway Drivers Club who operate the facility are represented by Kye Walters the current Victorian champion and Nick Cockerill, both drivers are more than capable of winning the event this weekend.

Walters and Cockerill will be challenged by a number of the entrants with no sure lock in to win for any one competitor. Brock Atkins the Australian champion, Darcy Wilson, and Lucas Conder both local to Ballarat, Brody Chrystie, Daniel Simpson, and Matt Nelson are just some of the race drivers to keep an eye on in the featured event.

Junior competitors will compete in the final Junior Sedan Promotional Association aggregate event for the season, the Piston Cup. Drivers will be split into their Top Star and New Star grades for the more experienced race drivers in one, the still developing drivers in the other.

Australian champion Carter Metcalfe leads the nominations in the ‘Top Star’ class and will battle the likes of Linken Paterson, Blake Glynn, Bree Simpson, River Paterson, Jayden Bryant, Jack Randall, and James Oliver for the victory.

Whilst in the New Star grade Pary Das, Jasmine Bryant, Cruz and Matilda Farrell and Tayla Whatmore look the most like to take the win this weekend.

Scott Whittle leads the nominations in the Standard Saloons in a little field that has attracted a couple of front of the field runners from other areas of the state. Whittle’s great mate Craig Templeton, Latrobe Valley young gun Jack Yeoman’s, Portland’s Nathan Hutchins, Nicole Vaughan also from Portland and Aaron Marshall from Bendigo will keep Whittle honest as will local Ballarat racers Patrick Walsh, Lachie Chivers, Bailey Sinclair, and Rick Stowe.

Street Stocks have a tidy field coming out for a run, with a couple keen to test their cars before heading to the national title in Queensland in June. Club members Leigh Bourke and Andrew Burgoyne will go into battle with Dale Morrison, Brad Warren and Andrew Jordan all looking for laps before Queensland and a victory will go down nicely.

Our Unlimited Sedan competitors will have a run also with Sean Lister are standout competitor in the class up against Danny Smith, Stephen Hodder, Ian Page, Timmy Williams, and Jimmy Harris. Lister could have one of those nights where he smashes records, or it could be a highlight night for any of the others who go on to beat him.

Rounding out all the action will be the Classic and Vintage Super Modifieds and Sprintcars who will delight when they head out for some demonstration runs.

Gates to the public will open at 1pm with racing from 4pm approximately.

Entry is Adults $30 & Aged and Invalid Pensioners $25 Kids 6 to the age of sixteen $7 or a family $65 (2 adults & 4 Kids) fully catered venue, no BYO as per law.

Contact for information 0418 399 917.

