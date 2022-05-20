> News Extra > Speedway

Ern Overall Memorial for Modified Sedans to close out Redline season

By Media Release

Friday 20th May, 2022 - 12:34pm

This Saturday night is the final Speedway night of the season in Greater Ballarat when the fast men and women, boys and girls get around Redline Raceway on top of Mount Buninyong at a great pace providing some thrills and spills.

The Modified Sedans will be the headline class competing for the Ern Overall Memorial honouring the late Ballarat businessperson and in his later year’s speedway administrator. Ern contributed a great deal to the Redline Raceway facility, in particular to help them establish some infrastructure that will stand for many years to come.

Overall was a President of the Modified Sedan’s promotional association and many in the class remember the great man and want to win in his honour. This weekend Belmont Speedway Drivers Club who operate the facility are represented by Kye Walters the current Victorian champion and Nick Cockerill, both drivers are more than capable of winning the event this weekend.

Walters and Cockerill will be challenged by a number of the entrants with no sure lock in to win for any one competitor. Brock Atkins the Australian champion, Darcy Wilson, and Lucas Conder both local to Ballarat, Brody Chrystie, Daniel Simpson, and Matt Nelson are just some of the race drivers to keep an eye on in the featured event.

Junior competitors will compete in the final Junior Sedan Promotional Association aggregate event for the season, the Piston Cup. Drivers will be split into their Top Star and New Star grades for the more experienced race drivers in one, the still developing drivers in the other.

Australian champion Carter Metcalfe leads the nominations in the ‘Top Star’ class and will battle the likes of Linken Paterson, Blake Glynn, Bree Simpson, River Paterson, Jayden Bryant, Jack Randall, and James Oliver for the victory.

Whilst in the New Star grade Pary Das, Jasmine Bryant, Cruz and Matilda Farrell and Tayla Whatmore look the most like to take the win this weekend.

Scott Whittle leads the nominations in the Standard Saloons in a little field that has attracted a couple of front of the field runners from other areas of the state. Whittle’s great mate Craig Templeton, Latrobe Valley young gun Jack Yeoman’s, Portland’s Nathan Hutchins, Nicole Vaughan also from Portland and Aaron Marshall from Bendigo will keep Whittle honest as will local Ballarat racers Patrick Walsh, Lachie Chivers, Bailey Sinclair, and Rick Stowe.

Street Stocks have a tidy field coming out for a run, with a couple keen to test their cars before heading to the national title in Queensland in June. Club members Leigh Bourke and Andrew Burgoyne will go into battle with Dale Morrison, Brad Warren and Andrew Jordan all looking for laps before Queensland and a victory will go down nicely.

Our Unlimited Sedan competitors will have a run also with Sean Lister are standout competitor in the class up against Danny Smith, Stephen Hodder, Ian Page, Timmy Williams, and Jimmy Harris. Lister could have one of those nights where he smashes records, or it could be a highlight night for any of the others who go on to beat him.

Rounding out all the action will be the Classic and Vintage Super Modifieds and Sprintcars who will delight when they head out for some demonstration runs.

Gates to the public will open at 1pm with racing from 4pm approximately.

Entry is Adults $30 & Aged and Invalid Pensioners $25 Kids 6 to the age of sixteen $7 or a family $65 (2 adults & 4 Kids) fully catered venue, no BYO as per law.

Contact for information 0418 399 917.

NOMINATONS
ERN OVERALL MEMORIAL FOR SSA MODIFIED SEDANS
Brock Atkins – Australia 1
Kye Walters – Victoria 1
Mark Deckert – Horsham 4
Darcy Wilson – Ballarat 5
Lennie Clark – Bendigo 8
Lucas Conder – Ballarat 9
Nick Cockerill – Redline 11
Lachlan Fitzpatrick – Bendigo 11
Karen Ferguson – Laang 11
Billy Reick – Avalon 12
Dale Hallett – Nyora 15
Will Shore – Mildura 15
Chris Reick – Avalon 18
Cameron Dike – Nyora 25
Marcus Reddecliffe – Nyora 29
Brody Chrystie – Alexandra 32
Daniel Simpson – Horsham 33
Tristan McGraw – Corowa 38
Shaun Thompson – Heartland 45
Mick Boyle – Goulburn Valley 52
Graham West – Bendigo 56
Matt Nelson – Alexandra 61
Kasey Garlick – Alexandra 62
Peter Angus – Nyora 71
Scott Angus – Nyora 72
Steve Ellis – Horsham 74
Jack Houlahan – Goulburn Valley 96

SSA JUNIOR SEDANS JSPA AGGREGATE EVENT FOR TOP STARS
Carter Metcalfe – Australia 1/Mildura 10
Blake Glynn – Avalon 8
Rye Orme – Alexandra 9
Bree Simpson – Alexandra 10
Jake Bradley – Avalon 14
Tamika Simpson – Alexandra 23
River Paterson – Alexandra 47
Linken Paterson – Alexandra 48
Jayden Bryant – Alexandra 49
Jack Randall – Alexandra 51
Lachie Bull – Swan Hill 51
James Oliver – Alexandra 63
Maddy Capon – Alexandra 66
Jess O’Donnell – Nyora 69

SSA JUNIOR NEW STARS
Pary Das – Simpson 4
Rebecca Johnstone – Horsham 7
Tyson Heaphy – Nyora 9
Elizabeth Flavell – Laang 11
Jasmine Bryant – Avalon 19
Cruz Farrell – Nyora 5
Matilda Farrell – Tasmania 33/Nyora
Tayla Whatmore – Ballarat 42
Isabella Thornton – Avalon 45
Zammy Noseda – Simpson 52
Xander Baxter -Nagambie 71

VSC STANDARD SALOONS
Scott Whittle – Redline 6
Andrew Marshall – Swan Hill 7
Craig Templeton – Redline 12
Jack Yeomans – Rosedale 12
Austin Chivers – Ballarat 19
Bailey Perkins – Bairnsdale 22
Nicole Vaughan – Portland 25
Patrick Walsh – Ballarat 68
Nathan Hutchins – Portland 68
Lachie Chivers – Ballarat 79
Aaron Marshall – Swan Hill 85
Bailey Sinclair – Ballarat 96
Jacob Head – Ballarat 95
Rick Stowe – Ballarat 97

SSA STREET STOCKS
Leigh Bourke – Redline 9
Andrew Burgoyne – Redline 13
Dale Morrison – Nyora 13
Mitch Viney – Geelong 23
Jo-Anne Scott – Ballarat 26
Troy Blomeley – Ballarat 64
Dylan Campton – Ballarat 81
Brad Warren – Nyora 84
Andrew Jordan – Alexandra 89

VSC UNLIMITED SEDANS
Sean Lister – Redline 4
Graeme Nugent – Ballarat 27
Danny Smith – Horsham 19
Tim Williams – Geelong 46
Stephen Hodder – Ballarat 46
Gavin Ough – Geelong 55
Nathan Lightburn – Bendigo 57
Ian Page – Redline 72
Jimmy Harris – Avalon 92

VICTORIAN CLASSIC AND VINTAGE SUPER MODIFIED AND SPRINTCARS
Gary Cotton – Calcium Park 8
Les Feltham – New South Wales 2
Jason Feltham – Victoria 15
Darren Hetherington – Victoria 75
Greg Hodgins – USA 56
Mark Kuypers – Calcium Park 27
Neil Lauder – Charlton 72
Kevin McCallum – ACT 10
Tim Osborne – SA 56
Clive Patullock – Victoria 17
Peter Swandale – Victoria 75
Matthew Reed – Victoria 92

Written by Speedcafe contributor DMT Sports Media – Dean Thompson