Erebus welcome Grays as full-time partner

Online retail and eCommerce company Grays has partnered with Erebus Motorsport on a new multi-year deal.

Grays is the largest industrial, auto and commercial eCommerce business in Australia, selling direct from manufacturers and distributors, and last year featured on Will Brown’s Commodore for the final two rounds at Sydney and Bathurst.

With the new deal extending to both of the team’s Holden’s, Grays will take prominent branding on the front guard, rear wing and rear bumper this season.

Grays CEO Chris Corbin believes the partnership is a perfect fit.

“Grays couldn’t be more excited to announce our partnership with Erebus Motorsport for the upcoming 2022 Supercars Championship season,” Corbin said.

“The partnership deal with the ambitious and determined Erebus team will place Grays at the forefront of national exposure throughout the year, while supporting Erebus’ goals for podium finishes and lasting memories in the minds of Supercars fans around Australia and abroad.

“We are thrilled to be represented on the track by Will Brown and Brodie Kostecki, two elite drivers, as well as behind the scenes by Erebus’ high-quality crew of engineers, mechanics and operations team.”

Grays sells more than 120,000 items every month to both consumers and businesses, and Erebus CEO Barry Ryan is no stranger to the online marketplace.

“We are very excited to have Grays as a partner of Erebus Motorsport for the 2022 season and beyond,” he said.

“With a wide range of quality business and consumer products, I’ve not only used their platform myself, but also used Grays for Erebus Garage, buying and selling cars.

“Grays really does offer it all, and we are looking forward to working with their team and driving home their business to Supercars fans.”

The team’s brand new look will be revealed on February 21, ahead of their first test day at Winton Motor Raceway the following day.

To find out more about Grays or to access their huge range of products, click here.