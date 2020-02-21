Erebus race into 2020 with the Australian Army

Erebus Motorsport has added new recruits to its team this pre-season, through a new deal with the Australian Army.

Two soldiers from the Australian Army arrived at the team’s headquarters last month, with Craftsmen Chontelle Anderson and Zak Hunkin welcomed as full-time employees for the upcoming season.

Craftsman Hunkin, who is a diesel mechanic by trade, said he was ready to get into the season.

“I’m pinching myself; I grew up around cars and following Supercars, so this is a dream come true,” he said

“It’s a privilege to be selected for the position and given the opportunity to experience something outside of my normal role.

“I love my trade and I always want to learn more about it, so I am looking forward to learning anything and everything I can.”

The purpose of the partnership is to provide soldiers with industry experience in motorsport’s demanding and dangerous environment.

The placement will span the length of the 2020 season, including full-time work at the team’s Melbourne factory and all Supercars events.

Also commenting on her first few weeks with the team, Craftsman Anderson is no fish out of water.

“I joined the Army straight out of school and was looking for a career that wasn’t considered a traditional female role,” she said.

“I was seeking a role that would challenge me and it certainly has over the past five years.

“This posting is the highlight of my career, I’m one of the Logistics Managers responsible for the vehicle’s braking system.

“The Erebus team is just like the Army, great people working together and helping one another. I can’ wait for our first race together and seeing how the pits work.”

The Army in Motion program is designed to help personnel adapt to new challenges and the experience gained at Erebus will bring many skills back to base.

The activities completed during the placement are unique and unlock the soldier’s potential by setting new tasks, in more domains and environments.

Erebus Motorsport’s CEO Barry Ryan says the initiative is mutually beneficial to both camps.

“We are honoured, not only to be expanding our relationship with the Army, but to be working so closely with them on a great initiative,” Ryan said.

“Teamwork and attention to detail are essential parts of life in the Army and these two high quality soldiers and vehicle mechanics will provide valuable assistance to our team.

“For a long time, our core values have been the same as the Army’s – courage, initiative, respect and teamwork – and I am sure our team will learn valuable skills from them as well.”

Army’s involvement with the squad commenced in 2016 and the new deal sees branding added to the roof and wing of Anton De Pasquale’s and David Reynolds’ Penrite Holden’s.

Both soldiers are on the ground for the Superloop Adelaide 500, where Practice 2 will commence at 2:05pm local time.