Entries open for Asian Qualifier Esports Series

Motorsport Australia’s newest Esports series has officially opened with entries for the 2022 iRacing Asia Pacific Single Seater eSports Qualifier Series now being accepted.

Scheduled to take place in August, the three-round competition serves as a standalone series which will determine Australia’s representatives at the Asia Pacific Formula Digital Series run by Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India.

With only 20 spots up for grabs, interested participants will have to register their place in the series and set their best lap time during a pre-qualifying process run between July 16 – 19.

The fastest 20 drivers selected will then take part in August’s qualifying series, with the eventual winners having the opportunity to compete on the international stage, which will be held across three events in September and October.

While July’s pre-qualifying sessions will see competitors behind the wheel of a Dallara F3 at the famous Sandown International Raceway, the official qualifier series will take place at a combination of Australia’s finest circuits and an international track.

Drivers will again be in a Dallara F3 for the series and will race at Phillip Island and Mount Panorama in the opening two rounds before racing at the iconic Suzuka Circuit in Japan.

Each round will comprise of a one-hour practice session, a 15-minute open qualifying session and a 40-minute race – all of which will be broadcast by SimSpeed TV.

Competitors can contact series organisers via [email protected] for any further questions.

The Motorsport Australia 2022 iRacing Asia Pacific Single Seater eSports Qualifier Series begins on September 11 and concludes on October 29.

Entries can be submitted at motorsport.org.au

Motorsport Australia 2022 iRacing Asia Pacific Single Seater eSports Qualifier Series:

Pre Qualifying – July 16 – 19 – Sandown Raceway

Round 1 – August 1 – Phillip Island

Round 2 – August 8 – Mount Panorama

Round 3 – August 15 – Suzuka Circuit

2022 Asia Pacific Formula Digital Series:

Round 1: September 11

Round 2: October 1

Round 3: October 29