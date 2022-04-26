Energy Corse Australia heads to Victoria

Nine drivers across six classes took to the starter for the Energy Corse Australia team at the Victorian Kart Championships over the weekend. After a successful weekend at Bolivar for round 2 of the SP Tools Australian Kart Championship, Cian Fothergill led his Energy Corse Australia team to do battle at the Eastern Lions Kart Club. The team was ready to get the elbows out and go racing against some of the country’s best.

Ky Burke and Jack Beeton were the two drivers to take the starter in the ultra-competitive KA4 Junior Light category. Burke was able to lead the way qualifying on the front row in second spot with Beeton inside the top fifteen looking to move forward. Burke did a superb job, never leaving the top three in the heats giving himself a live chance for the title. Beeton dropped spots in his first heat but then moved into the top ten by heat three in position nine. Burke led the charge once again in the final being right in the top five battle. Burke crossed the line in fifth spot overall, with Beeton also coming home inside the top ten in position nine in a great showing for the team!

Caylen Burke and Lana Flack were both on track for the Energy Corse Australia team in Cadet 12. Flack once again showed she could mix it with the country’s best, qualifying in position three with Burke inside the top twenty in position nineteen. Flack ran inside the top four in both her opening heats but a DNF in heat three put her down the order in the final. Burke had an opening heat that didn’t go the way the young karter wanted but then bounced back into the top twenty. Burke was able to lead the way in the final jumping inside the top fifteen in position fourteen with Flack right behind rounding out the top fifteen.

Kurtis Tennant was the sole Energy Corse Australia runner in KA3 Senior Light but he started the weekend well, qualifying on the fourth row in position eight. Tennant put in a consistent Saturday, coming home with a position eight and position seven. Kurtis put in his best drive of the weekend up, to that point in heat three getting into the top five and coming home in fourth place. Tennant battled with the lead group in the early stages of the final and was able to come away with an excellent fourth place overall!

Jake Czislowski was another driver to go alone representing the Energy Corse Australia, this time in KA4 Junior Heavy. Czislowski did a great job to qualify inside the top ten in position nine in the large twenty-five kart field. The heats were a mixed bag for Jake, dropping back to position seventeen in heat one, moving up to eighth in heat two and having an unfortunate DNF in heat three. Czislowski was able to move up back through the field in the final and moving inside the top ten for a strong ninth place overall!

The premier junior class for the weekend, KA3 Junior had Nathan Emmins and Toby Dvorak out on track for the Energy Corse Australia team. Emmins starred in qualifying, putting himself in third spot with Dvorak having some work ahead of him qualifying down in seventeenth spot. Emmins led the charge coming home in the top ten in all three heats with a fourth in heat one his best result. Dvorak moved forward in all three heats, coming in position twelve in heat three. Dvorak led the charge in the final coming home just outside the top ten in position twelve, with Emmins unfortunately dropping outside the top twenty in position twenty-five.

Jack Larsen was the final and youngest driver for the Energy Corse Australia team running around in Cadet 9. Larsen did an excellent job qualifying in third spot and being the first non-Victorian. Larsen finished inside the top ten in all three heats with a third, seventh and low point of tenth in the final heat. Larsen was able to move his way back up and in a superb effort come home just outside the top five in position seven overall to continue his strong weekend.

Cian Fothergill spoke post weekend of the results of his drivers over the Victorian State Championships. “Weekend started great with the entire team progressing with every session. Podiums just slipped away from us in the finals. KA4 had strong finishes with three drivers in the top ten most races. Ky Burke was on the hunt for his firs junior state championship but just fell away from him in the final with some hard fair racing. The team feels like they had much more to offer and can’t wait to return for the next round of the SP Tools Australian Kart Championship to show their true potential”. Energy Corse Australia will be back down at the Eastern Lions Kart Club for round three of the SP Tools Australian Kart Championship on the first weekend of June.