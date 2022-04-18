Energy Corse Australia grabs triple podium!

Energy Corse Australia was back on track over the weekend for the second round of the SP Tools Australian Kart Championship presented by Castrol Edge. The fifteen-driver team being led by multiple time national champion Cian Fothergill was looking to make their mark on the championship in Bolivar. With the fifteen drivers running across six classes, the team was hunting for championship points and strong results.

Western Australian sensation Jake Klarich made his return to the championship along with team mate Chase Webster in the premier KZ2 class. Klarich led the charge in qualifying setting the fourteenth fastest time in the near capacity field with Webster down in position thirty. Heat one didn’t go the way of either driver with Webster finishing up on the side lines. Klarich had made his way into the top ten but was involved in an incident at turn one causing him to drop back to fourteenth. The remaining three heats Klarich was able to make his way into the top ten coming home in as high as eighth position. Webster finished the next three heats, making his way up to position twenty-six in the final heat. Klarich put in a brilliant performance in the final jumping into the top three in the early stages. Jake was able to make another move and come home on the podium in second spot! Webster continued to make his way forward and rounded his weekend out with his best finish of the weekend in position twenty-four overall.

Cadet 9 was the youngest class having the Energy Corse Australia karts on track with Jack Larsen, Harry Beeton and Chelsea Flack representing the team. Larsen led the team away in qualifying landing inside the top ten in position seven. Flack settled in position fifteen and Beeton down in nineteenth spot. Larsen led the way in the four heats, continually running inside the top ten with multiple seventh place finishes. Both Flack and Beeton moved up and down throughout the heats with Chelsea getting up as high as position thirteen and Harry into as high as position twelve. After showing excellent pace all weekend, all three drivers didn’t have the final race’s they deserved. Larsen finished just outside the top fifteen in position sixteen. Stablemate Beeton was just behind in position seventeen with Flack unfortunately not making the start in the final.

State Champion Kurtis Tennant was the sole KA3 Senior representee for the Energy Corse Australia team. Tennant set a blistering pace in qualifying in the highly skilled over subscribed class coming away with position seven. Tennant ran in the top ten in all four heat races, with a second place in heat one and a fourth place in the final heat the highlights for the team. Tennant looked on for a strong result in the final, when an unfortunate incident ruled him out of proceedings and finished his weekend with a DNF. Tennant will be one to watch at the next round of the championship!

Energy Corse Australia had three drivers in the premier KA2 Junior with round one winner Toby Dvorak, Nicholas Stati and Connor Kroonstuiver taking the starter. Dvorak led the charge in the ultra-competitive qualifying session setting the thirteenth fastest time, only a tenth of pole position. Stati and Kroonstuiver qualified in position fourty two and fourty three with work to do to make the final field. It was the Dvorak show in the heat races with Toby taking three heat wins and only a DNF stopping him in heat two. Stati and Kroonstuiver moved up to position thirty-eight and forty-five respectively but both unfortunately missed the final grid. Dvorak put in a stellar performance in the final moving up the order to lead in the final stages. Just when victory looked on the cards, heart break occurred with the young driver being driven over and taking him out of the lead with a lap to go. Dvorak leaves Bolivar third overall in the championship and will be determined to bounce back at round three.

Former SP Tools Australian Kart Champion Ky Burke, Jack Beeton and Mitchell Kroonstuiver took their place in the Energy Corse Australia team in KA4 Junior. Beeton led the way in qualifying landing himself in the top ten, in position nine overall. Burke set the sixteenth fastest time with Kroonstuiver just outside the top thirty in position thirty. Beeton and Burke both made their way forward in the heat races with Beeton making his way into as high as fourth in heat three and fifth in heat four. Burke made his way up to position seven overall in heat three with Kroonstuiver bursting into the top twenty in position seventeen in heat four. The rain came in the final, with all drivers on slick tyres making difficult conditions. Burke put in a masterful drive making his way up onto the podium in third position by races end in a stella performance. Beeton unfortunately had his weekend charge come to end with a DNF. Kroonstuiver continued his weekend of progress with seventeenth position in the final overall!

The final three drivers of the Energy Corse Australia team were Lana Flack, Caylen Burke and Tyson Mcgill in the over sized Cadet 12 field. Flack led the way in an extremely tough qualifying session setting the seventh fastest time. Burke landed just outside the top fifteen in seventeenth and Mcgill was just behind in nineteenth. Flack was as impressive as any in the heats, having three top five finishes including a win in heat three. Burke came home in the top five in heat four, while Mcgill had an unfortunate weekend with multiple DNF’s resulting in him missing the final field. In an extremely tough contest, Lana was able to step up on the podium coming home in third spot in the final. Burke after showing encouraging signs all weekend had an unfortunate DNF ending the strong charge.

Team manager Cian Fothergill spoke to us post weekend about the team’s results. “It was a positive weekend all round for the Energy Corse Australia team. It was a tough weekend with mulitple injuries and some big accidents across the two days. It was great to see Lana Flack grab her first race victory and an excellent third in the final. Ky Burke was leading the way in the final at stages and he had a great result. Jake Klarich had his first start for the team in the KZ2 class and his second place was like a win for us. The vibes around the team are excellent and we’re looking forward to the next round at Eastern Lions”. Energy Corse Australia will be back on course this weekend for the Victorian State Championships at the Eastern Lions Kart Club.