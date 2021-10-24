Empire Racing Team is ready to roar

Bendigo man Justin Hampton is proud and excited to announce the beginning of his new Empire Racing Team with a new FGX Modified Sedan and has been busy for months putting together the best car possible for an assault on this year’s major Victorian races in the Victorian Modified Promotions Association, the Australian title and the Kings Royal in Queensland for Modified Sedans along with local racing in Sports Sedans when the Modifieds are not in competition.

Hampton will himself compete in the Sports Sedans, and has penned a deal with popular and versatile Victorian race driver Brad Warren to steer the FGX Falcon in the Modified Sedan events.

Hampton has called upon his relationships with various industry people to get the car put together and looking great, however his newest relationship is with one of Australia’s premier race engine team ‘Empire Mechanical & Racing’ run by Omar and Rod out of Moorebank in Sydney.

Hampton’s engine and engine system has been put together by the team as they dip a toe into the water with Speedway working with Hampton who will share vital data and information back to them as they continue to develop their product.

Hampton shared his excitement on Empire’s involvement. “I had been reading what Empire had been doing with FG engines and decided that I should talk to them and let them in on what I was after and what I was trying to achieve. It turns out what we want aligns with what Omar and Rod are looking for with regards to Empire Mechanical & Racing and its foray into Speedway. The team has been awesome to deal with, I could not be prouder of the relationship we have started and we are looking forward to achieving great results for the product, the sponsors and ourselves.”

Traditional supporters of Hampton’s racing such as Campton Graphics, Claridge Property Investments, DMT Sports Media and PRO 1 Race Parts who have stuck with the team on this new journey.

New support has come the way of Central Vic Roofing, Cory’s Barra Looms, IPTA Fibreglass, Fabhouse and Forte Motorsport Fabrications.

“We have been able to use Steve’s (Forte) shed he has done work on our team cars and we have three of them this season and we are really pleased with his fabrication work with the cars. If anybody needs some work done, Forte Motorsport Fabrications will do awesome work for you”. Hampton shared about his support from Steve Forte.

Brad Warren has driven everything from Junior Sedans, Sprintcars, Wingless Sprints, Standard Saloons, Modified Sedans, Crash and Bash cars and Demolition Derby cars, not long ago he proved to Queensland how good he was in a Modified finishing fourth in a major race up there, after starting towards the rear of the field on that night. There is no doubt that the driver can take this car to the front of the field.

Empire Racing Team would like to thank all their sponsors;

Omar & Rod from Empire Mechanical & Racing Empire Elite Performance Parts

Craig Claridge & Bree Claridge of Claridge Property Investments

Dean Thompson from DMT Sports Media

Kent Shelford & Frank Packer from Pro1 Race Parts

Dylan Campton Casey Newlan from Campton Graphics

Jayden Russell from Central Vic Roofing

Cory Bice from Cory’s Barra Looms

Scott Whittle from IPTA Fibreglass

Steve Forte from Forte Motorsport

Jeremy Beer from FabHouse

Ends Release.

Written by DMT Sports Media