This weekend Speedway fans from across Victoria are set to enjoy Bairnsdale and all it offers as a tourist destination when they come to town to enjoy two fantastic Victorian titles, one of which the Standard Saloon title has almost eighty nominations with intention to compete, the other title being for the mostly 350ci powered Speedway Drivers of Victoria Hot Rods, a popular class based off the old 34 Ford look from years ago.

Standard Saloon race drivers competing will be up against the sensational Stewart brothers from Morwell who at the last Victorian title finished first, second and third in the event. Shane the champion finishing in front of Chris a two-time former champion and Daniel who is gunning for his first title this season.

The Morwell lads all know that what they achieved last time may never ever be done again such is the calibre of competition they face, however they will be out there trying to do it again, perhaps in a different order.

Bairnsdale has fantastic drivers representing them this weekend in the title race with perhaps their number one driver being Josh Thomas. Thomas has started this season a little slower than his previous season where he won everything at Bairnsdale, However we know he can dominate at Bairnsdale, keep an eye on him.

A long list of potential winners or podium placing drivers includes and is not limited to Aaron Marshall from Swan Hill, Aaron Meakins from Alexandra, Ash Fythe from Rosedale, Bradley Hill from Nyora, Chris, Andrew and Mark Miles from Nyora, Chris Carvill from Portland, Col Yeomans from Rosedale, Craig Templeton from Redline, Glenn Pendlebury from Bairnsdale, Jack Yeomans and Jake Vuillermin from Rosedale, Jamie Curtis from Bairnsdale, Jeff Blencowe from Drouin, Kacey Ingram from Nyora, Leigh Gooding from Rosedale, Matt Leek from Nyora, Matt Domburg from Portland, Mitch Foster from Bairnsdale, Mitchell Blencowe from Drouin, Nick Chrystie a former champion from Alexandra, Pat Vuillermin from Rosedale, Paul Domburg from Portland, Rhys Lansdown from Nyora, Scott Whittle a seven time champion from Redline, Tim Hutchinson from Daylesford, Warrick Howie a former champion from Wangaratta and Wayne Sheerman from Alexandra. A huge list of contenders for this weekend!

Shannon Meakins will defend his SDAV Hot Rod state title on night one of the weekend with the second night being a club points event. Meakins will face competition from Dean West, his wife Kali Hovey and father-in-law Russell who won recently in the class, Eddie Ivermee, Brendan Roberts, and Phil Jenkins, whilst local East Gippsland man Michael Lee represents Gippsland.

Supporting the titles is the popular Unlimited Sedans with a series round plus a club night across the weekend. Warrick Taylor the Victorian champion returns after some Sprintcar racing recently and Sale resident Johnny Young who won at Simpson and Drouin back-to-back recently is keen to do battle, Peter Cox, Peter Farley, Troy Hutchison, Travis Ramsdale and Anthony McKean are just some of the others who have been known to be in the front half of race results also competing.

Gates to the public open from 1pm with a 5.30pm start on both nights, Eftpos is available, entry each night costs $25 for an adult, aged pensioners $15, Children aged 12 to 16 $8 each whilst all other children are free. A family ticket for two adults and two children aged 12 to 16 is $60. We have food and drink catering on sight with Eftpos at the canteen available, NO LIQUOR at this race meeting due to current restrictions.

You can find our track at 120 Deptford Road as you head out on Great Alpine Road; we are situated in Granite Rock.

On race days only, if you have an enquiry, you can call 0458 617 910. We encourage you to stay in touch with what is happening our social media platforms.

Bairnsdale Speedway Association thank all their valued supporters;

