Easter racing fun at Daylesford Speedway thrills the crowd

Easter at Daylesford included Café Culture, Markets and Gift Stores, Beauty and Spa’s and Speedway, for some they might have done all of that across the weekend and for others they could not wait to spend fifteen minutes in a shower after a long weekend of racing.

Two days of racing culminated in feature races for all classes competing across two days and a Demolition Derby to send fans home happy.

On Saturday, the visiting Victorian Speedway Council 1200cc Junior Sedans were the only class to hold a feature race as they were not on the programme the following day. Daylesford member driver Arthur Hutchinson won the final from Bryce Leek, Sam Cherry, Connor Claridge and Jemma Woods.

The Kakoschke family name continued to win races as they have for many years at Daylesford when Bailey Kakoschke took the feature race win in front of Jhett Cruise, Blair Botheras, and Blaize Majok-Edwards in the Daylesford Juniors class.

RIckylee Basten once again was the winner of the Daylesford Ladies class with Jane Laidler, Richelle Jenner, Chloe Graham and Shelby Higginbottom rounding out the top five finishers.

In the Ken Belshaw Memorial race for Daylesford Grade A Modifieds, Jayden Humphrey put his Cortina back to the front of the field with a win over Ryan Daly, Graham Smith, and Steven Warlord.

The feature event for Street Stocks was won by Tim Hutchinson after rolling his Standard Saloon on the weekend and destroying that car and jumping into the Daniel Carter owned Street Stock to compete with Glen McCoubrie and Des Robinson who finished second and third. Bradley Trainor was top points in the B Grade Modified class from Daniel Litten.

After a serious rollover by Daylesford President Pauly Botheras when he zigged right instead of zagging left to get into turn three and hit the embankment and ended up over and over more times than a ‘Simpson’s repeat, Andre Meunier took the win in the Sports Sedans class in front of Ian Bartlett a Daylesford member, Rhys Flavell and Lachlan Hamilton and in the Standard Saloon final Dean Pederson defeated Bailey Sinclair, Travis Thorne, and Rick Stowe.

Top female race driver at Daylesford Rickylee Basten then won the Demolition Derby after an entertaining disqualification when one driver parked out of the contact zone due to damage to his car meant it would not be able to reverse and smash into the other competitors, one competitor came out of the contact zone and crashed into the other and a cool shower was required at that moment for the both of them.

The next event is on April 25th Anzac Day weekend. With feature events being confirmed between now and then.

Daylesford Speedway club wish to thank the following sponsors;

O’Toole Signs Daylesford

Savoia Hotel – Hepburn Springs

Daylesford Bowling Club

Ballarat Rednecks 4 x 4

Bearcat Tyres – Laverton

Hutchinson Towing

Howe Automotive – Daylesford

Complete Maintenance Services 4×4 Specialists, Bacchus Marsh

Red Ginger Thai Restaurant – Daylesford

Centre State Asphalting

Dean Miller Photography

KAK Signs

Dirt Track Solutions

KANGA Dig It

Decci Racing

Rhetts Auto’s and Towing

