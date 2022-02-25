East Coast Bullbars extends partnership with Supercars

Iconic Australian frontal protection manufacturer East Coast Bullbars (ECB) has extended its successful partnership with Supercars in 2022.

The partnership will see East Coast Bullbars continue as the Official Bullbar of the Repco Supercars Championship into a seventh year and will include activations at Supercars’ events as well as virtual signage at every round and partnership with various digital assets.

Supercars’ driver Todd Hazelwood has also been announced as an East Coast Bullbars Ambassador for 2022 and will work with East Coast Bullbars on activations, content creation and product launches.

ECB, that in 2022 is celebrating 50 years of Australian manufacturing, is no stranger to Australian motorsports with long history as the naming rights sponsorship of various national categories.

General Manager of East Coast Bullbars Craig Kittle said, “We’re delighted to continue our long term partnership with Supercars this year having enjoyed a successful partnership over the last six years and look forward to extending our alignment with the staff, volunteers, teams and of course the impassioned fans who make the sport what it is today.”

“As a proud Australian business based out of Clontarf, Queensland, 40 mins north of Brisbane we have always valued the ongoing opportunity to partner with Supercars as a sport that represents homegrown motorsport at the highest level.”

Supercars Head of Commercial, Jamie Black said, “East Coast Bullbars is a fantastic partner with an enormous passion for Australian motorsport. We’re looking forward to working with ECB on their 50th anniversary of Australian manufacturing celebrations in 2022.”