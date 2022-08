DJM Race Engineering lead driver Toby Dvorak concluded his SP Tools Australian Kart Championship with a second place finish.Dylan McLellan and Dvorak’s family started the season with plenty of testing and a goal to be at the front of the Australian Kart Championship field.DJM Race Engineering and Dvorak started their season way back in February at Todd Road for the opening round of the championship.

DJM Race Engineering and Dvorak started their championship in fine style at a familiar Go Kart Club of Victoria.

Toby qualified in 13th, only eight hundredths of a second off pole position but was able to make his way into the top 10 in every heat with sixth.

Dvorak was then able to put in a breath-taking performance in the final and be classified as the Round 1 winner of the championship.

McLellan from DJM Race Engineering and the Dvorak family packed their race gear and headed across to Bolivar in South Australia in April.

Toby once again qualified in 13th and only a tenth off pole position.

Dvorak was able to grab three out of four heat wins across the weekend and this put him right in the battle for the round win.

While leading the final, Dvorak was driven over by Parolin Australia pilot Max Walton in heat of battle.

Dvorak and DJM Race Engineering owner McLellan returned to Victoria for a wet and wild third round of the championship at Puckapunyal.

Toby had his best qualifying result of the season thus far in seventh.

Dvorak was able to grab a couple of second places along with a fourth to put him right up the front of the field.

Toby was in the lead pack all race and came home just off the podium in fifth spot overall.

The longest road trip of the season occurred for DJM Race Engineering and Dvorak for the penultimate round of the championship in Emerald.

Toby qualified in 17th and was able to move up 11 positions in Heat 1 but after this, his weekend went downhill.

Dvorak finished either down the field or didn’t finish at all in his remaining three heats.

A storming driver through the field in the final kept Toby’s championship alive with ninth in the final race.

Dvorak headed to Newcastle over the weekend to conclude his championship where he entered the round in fifth place.

Toby qualified in 13th but showed in the heats why he is one of the best KA2 junior drivers in the heat races.

Dvorak was able to run inside the top two in all four heats with a win in Heat 1 the highlight.

Toby rounded out his championship with third spot overall at the grand final round.

This was enough to put Dvorak into second in the KA2 SP Tools Australian Kart Championship.

DJM Race Engineering team owner and manager Dylan McLellan spoke at the completion of the championship.

“Moments like this is why we all love this sport so much,” McLellan said.

Toby drove incredible all season and showed he is one of the very best drivers in the country.

“A big congratulations to Costa Toparis on his championship win.

“Thank-you to the Dvorak family and most of all Toby for the 2022 season.

“We’ll be back in 2023 to do it all again and try and go one spot better.”

McLellan and Dvorak both have busy finishes to 2022 taking their racing overseas and around the countryside.