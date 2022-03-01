Dvorak and Tennant lead the fight for Energy Corse Australia

Energy Corse Australia took a team of ten drivers to the opening round of SP Tools Australian Kart Championship over the weekend at the Go Kart Club of Victoria. Energy Corse is an iconic brand in the Karting Australia scene and was looking to make 2022 a strong year. With 10 drivers racing across five classes the team had a strong chance in the series opener.

Toby Dvorak led the charge for the Energy Corse Australia team taking an unexpected victory in the premier junior class, KA2. Dvorak qualified down in position thirteen but was only six hundredths of a second of pole position in the competitive field. Dvorak ran inside the top ten in all four of his split heats with position six in heat three his best result. Starting out of position thirteen in the final, Dvorak charged through the field and put himself right in contention in the final few laps! Dvorak crossed the line in position three but due to post race infringements was classified as the winner of the opening round of the SP Tools Australian Kart Championship!

Cadet 12 had a four prong Energy Corse Australia attack with Alaster Flack, Caylen Burke, Lana Flack and Tyson Mcgill running for the team. Flack led the charge in qualifying landing himself on the front row of the grid in second spot! Lana Flack went inside the top twenty in position eighteen in a great showing. Burke was just behind in position nineteen with Mcgill just outside the top thirty in position thirty one. Alastar Flack ran inside the top ten in all four heats, with a third in heat two and fifth in heat three setting the tone. Lana Flack led the charge in the heats for the rest of the team moving forward across all four races and having a fifth and sixth place finish. Burke moved as high as position twelve in his respective heats with Mcgill moving up right on the edge of the top twenty in one of his heats with all three drivers looking to move forward in the final. Alastar Flack led the charge jumping in the front pack in the early stages. The young driver was then shuffled back but still came away with a strong top ten position in eighth spot. Lana Flack was unfortunately involved in an opening lap incident but recovered for position twenty three. Burke and Mcgill both had their final races result in DNF’s. All four drivers showed excellent pace over the weekend showing they could mix it with the countries best!

Jack Larsen and Chelsea Flack were the youngest drivers in the Energy Corse Australia team running in the Cadet 9 category. Larsen led the charge in qualifying coming home just outside the top ten in eleventh spot. Chelsea managed to come home inside the top fifteen in fourteenth and look forward to the heat races. Larsen started with a DNF resulting in the opening heat but moved forward after this with a position eight in heat three the highlight. Flack finished all four of her heats and came away with two consecutive ninth placings in heat three and four. Both drivers did a terrific job in the final with Larsen coming inside the top ten in position ten. Flack came home not to far behind in position thirteen in a great display by the young drivers!

Jack Beeton and former Energy Corse Australian champion Ky Burke took on the KA4 Junior category for the team. Both drivers did a fantastic job in qualifying with Beeton landing in position six and Burke also inside the top ten in position nine. Beeton had a DNF result in heat three but both drivers ran up the front in the heats with Beeton taking three sixth place finishes, with Burke running inside the top five in the final heat setting up an exciting final! In an epic final in the KA4 Junior class, Beeton led the charge coming home inside the top five in position five grabbing more points for his championship assult. Burke put in another strong performance coming home just outside the top ten in position eleven in a great display by the Energy Corse Australia drivers!

Kurtis Tennant and Marcos Flack were the final two drivers Energy Corse drivers to put their mark on the Australian Kart Championship. Both drivers did a great job in qualifying with Flack setting the fourth fastest time and Tennant out of position nine! Other than Tennant being involved in a first corner incident, both drivers were impressive in the heats. Flack ran around the top five all weekend in the heats while Tennant recovered to the top three and took out the win in heat four setting up the final. Tennant put in a fantastic drive and was right in the battle for victory throughout the race. Tennant come home on the podium in position three with Flack coming home inside the top ten in the combined KA3 Senior final in ninth!

Team manager and former national champion Cian Fothergill spoke post-race weekend on the team’s nice start to the championship. “As a team we are super proud of how well each category are working together. There is a great vibe within the team this year with a few new rookies bringing some new energy. Grabbing two podiums in the first round is mega and I can’t wait to see the team grow over the season and to secure more podiums”. The Energy Corse team will head to the City of Adelaide Titles in March to continue their preparation for the SP Tools Australian Kart Championship!