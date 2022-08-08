Dvorak and Burke lead Energy Corse Australia in Newcastle

Energy Corse Australia took a team of six drivers across four classes to the Newcastle City Cup / SP Tools Australian Kart Championship shakedown over the weekend.

The team were upping their preparation for the final round of the championship.

The team had multiple high calibre drivers under the team’s banner, including earlier season round winner Toby Dvorak, dual state champion Ky Burke, and earlier season podium place getter racer Lana Flack.

The team utilised Friday to practice and get up to speed with qualifying and racing starting on Saturday.

Toby Dvorak and Ky Burke led the team in a dual driver attack in the premier KA2 Junior class.

Burke stunned the team on debut landing himself in the top five in qualifying with Dvorak just outside the top 10 in 11th.

Burke once again led the way in the heats, coming home with a third place in Heat 1 and Heat 4.

Dvorak also raced well moving into the top ten in every heat with two sevenths in Heat 3 and Heat 4 the highlight.

Dvorak left his best result until last, making his way into the top five and then up onto the podium in second spot overall.

Burke put in another fast and consistent performance to come home in fifth.

Jack Larsen was the youngest and the sole driver to compete in the Cadet 9 class over the weekend.

Larsen qualified well inside the top 10 in sixth and was looking to move his way into contention.

Jack was shuffled back in heat one but from there was right in the thick of the front group, with a fourth in Heat 2, sixth in Heat 3 and fifth in Heat 4.

Larsen was able to finish the weekend on a high, coming home in fifth in a strong field of drivers.

Burke was back out on track in KA4 Junior where he was up against some of the countries best.

Burke put himself inside the top ten in qualifying in seventh.

Ky had an unfortunate DNF in heat three but ran inside the top 10 in all other heats, with two top fives in Heat 2 and Heat 4 the highlight.

Burke was right in the lead group in the final and emerged from the last lap chaos in a credible fifth.

Cadet 12 had the triple threat attack for Energy Corse Australia in Lana Flack, Caylen Burke, and Tyson Mcgill.

Flack led the way in qualifying landing just outside the top five in sixth.

Burke and Mcgill were a little further back in 17thn and 20th, looking to move forward through the field.

Flack led the way in the heats coming home with a seventh in Heat 1 and Heat 4 and an eighth in Heat 3 putting her right in the top 10 for the final.

Burke moved forward as the heats went on having two top ten finishes, with Mcgill racing on the edge of the top 20 looking to move forward.

It was a fast and hot final with Burke leading the way for the team coming home in ninth position, with Flack right behind in 10th.

Mcgill continued to battle in the final and came home in a respectful 23rd, just outside the top 20 drivers.

Cian Fothergill spoke post-weekend on the teams results and racing.

“Highlight for the team was Ky running his first KA2 event,” Fothergill said.

“Finishing a few heats inside the top three, it was great working with the cadets but we still have some work to do.

“Really looking forward to racing in a few weeks times to finish off the season with a high.”

Energy Corse Australia will be back on the Newcastle circuit in a few weeks for the SP Tools Australian Kart Championship decider.