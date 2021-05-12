> News Extra > Speedway

Drouin Speedway time again this Sunday, unlimited sedan feature day

By Media Release

Wednesday 12th May, 2021 - 1:27pm

This Sunday at Drouin Speedway fans will see the return of the Unlimited Sedans to the programme with a Victorian Lucky Seven Series round the feature event of the day with support from all club Standard Saloon classes and the Sports Sedans. Drivers from across Victoria have nominated in the Unlimited Sedans with travellers from as far as Echuca coming into town to compete.

Victorian Unlimited Sedan champion Warrick Taylor from Melbourne’s southern suburbs is going to have his hands full with Drouin’s own club member and Victoria number three driver Stan Brown in amongst entrants and the likes of Peter Farley from Bendigo, Travis Ramsdale from Pakenham, another Drouin speedster Daryl Nicolson, and plenty of other spectacular cars.

Sports Sedan action will feature father and son Drouin members Wayne and Jaedn Alberni, with Wayne from Garfield and Jaedn from Pakenham. They will be in competition with Cranbourne based racers Troy Glassborow and Gavan Dorain and other top competitors including Chris Aarts, Ray Gould, Peter Angus, and the Darren Skilton.

Bec Glassborow our last Ladies Standard Saloon winner returns and this time she will have new challengers on track to compete with. Jemima Borkowski, Kate Stuchbery and Nicole Allman all double up after their state title last weekend, whilst Danielle Solly adds to the line-up.

Standard Saloon action this weekend will see Jack Yeomans having debuted last week as a senior grade racing competing against Daniel Walkinshaw, Leigh Gooding, Andrew Cormack, Ashley Cormack, Matt Leek, Mick Coomer and Luke King potentially up towards the front of the field in search of a senior grade win.

Finalising our line-up is the Junior Standard Saloons and this Sunday Owen and Harry Cecil become the top competitors to beat. Cody Drennan, Hunter Carey, and Beau Stuchbery are other drivers in the Juniors that have developed some pace that might challenge the Cecil brothers.

Gates open from 8.30am. Racing starts at 11am.

Entry will cost $15 for an adult, aged and invalid Pensioner and Children 12 to 16yrs is $10 and Children under 12 years of age are free. A family ticket for 2 adults and 2 children aged 12 to 16 will cost $40.

Drouin Speedway Club acknowledge and thank these wonderful supporters;
Alberni Engineering
Ampworks
Baw Shire
Bottom Pub Bunyip
Bowens Pakenham
Bunyip Bakery
Bunyip Tyre Service
Castrol
Elite Cranes & Transport
Keena Fencing
Kennards Pakenham
Latrobe Waste & Recycling
Leigh & Anne Gooding
Mepstead Lawyers
Mighty Doors
Miles Mechanical
Melbourne IT Support
Norstar Steel Recyclers
Napier Photography
Nar Goon Automotive
Old School Super Store
Random Panda Photography
STR8 Bricklaying
TJE Fabrication
TNT Autos
Visual Signage Solutions
Wilkar Constructions

NOMINATIONS
UNLIMITED SEDAN LUCKY SEVEN SERIES
Warrick Taylor – Victoria 1/Nyora
Stan Brown – Victoria 3/Drouin
Corey Ramsdale – Nyora 9
Peter Farley – Bendigo 12
Daryl Nicolson – Drouin 22
Daniel Angus – Nyora 24
Mick Evans – Nyora 31
Nathan Lightburn – Bendigo 57
Troy Hutchinson – Rosedale 74
Anthony McKean – Rosedale 83
Travis Ramsdale – Nyora 99
VSC SPORTS SEDANS
Wayne Alberni – Drouin 4
Troy Glassborow – Nyora 16
Chris Aarts – Nyora 29
Ray Gould – Nyora 37
Jaedn Alberni – Drouin 44
Wayne Martin – Nyora 48
Gavan Dorain – Rosedale 49
Robbie Edwards – Nyora 55
Darren Skilton – Nyora 69
Peter Angus – Nyora 71
VSC LADIES’ STANDARD SALOONS
Jo Richardson – Bairnsdale 12
Jemima Borkowski – Drouin 13
Rebecca Glassborow – Nyora 16
Sammie Broome – Bairnsdale 19
Esh Glassborow – Nyora 26
Nicole Allman – Drouin 41
Kate Stuchbery – Bairnsdale 78
Jodie Donelly – Bairnsdale 92
Danielle Solly – Nyora 96
VSC STANDARD SALOONS
Tegan Bullard – Alexandra 4
Daniel Walkinshaw – Drouin 5
Leigh Gooding – Rosedale 11
Rob Devine – Swan Hill 11
Andrew Cormack – Bairnsdale 12
Jack Yeomans – Rosedale 12
Ashley Cormack – Bairnsdale 13
Craig and Josh Cormack – Bairnsdale 14
Mark Borkowski – Drouin 17
Matt Leek – Nyora 19
Aaron Cormack – Bairnsdale 19
Aaron Laidlaw – Rosedale 23
Aaron Evans – Drouin 24
Rob Gleeson – Rosedale 31
Wayne Gibson – Drouin 41
Steven Dadswell – Bairnsdale 47
Anthony Murray – Drouin 48
Rob Tatterson – Rosedale 61
Shaun Cormack – Bairnsdale 62
Mick Coomer – Drouin 76
Tim McKenzie – Bairnsdale 92
Luke King – Nyora 96
Bobby Devine – Rosedale 97
VSC JUNIOR STANDARDS
Cooper Joynson – Drouin 6
Tom Braz – Bairnsdale 11
Jackie Anne Angus – Nyora 19
Cody Drennan – Nyora 20
Beau Stuchbery – Bairnsdale 24
Nathalya Westwood – Rosedale 28
Owen Cecil – Nyora 30
Sharni Stuchbery – Bairnsdale 32
Jake Shankland – Nyora 46
Tasharni Murray – Drouin 48
Harry Cecil – Nyora 56
Chloe Coomer – Drouin 76
Hunter Carey – Drouin 95

