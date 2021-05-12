Drouin Speedway time again this Sunday, unlimited sedan feature day

This Sunday at Drouin Speedway fans will see the return of the Unlimited Sedans to the programme with a Victorian Lucky Seven Series round the feature event of the day with support from all club Standard Saloon classes and the Sports Sedans. Drivers from across Victoria have nominated in the Unlimited Sedans with travellers from as far as Echuca coming into town to compete.

Victorian Unlimited Sedan champion Warrick Taylor from Melbourne’s southern suburbs is going to have his hands full with Drouin’s own club member and Victoria number three driver Stan Brown in amongst entrants and the likes of Peter Farley from Bendigo, Travis Ramsdale from Pakenham, another Drouin speedster Daryl Nicolson, and plenty of other spectacular cars.

Sports Sedan action will feature father and son Drouin members Wayne and Jaedn Alberni, with Wayne from Garfield and Jaedn from Pakenham. They will be in competition with Cranbourne based racers Troy Glassborow and Gavan Dorain and other top competitors including Chris Aarts, Ray Gould, Peter Angus, and the Darren Skilton.

Bec Glassborow our last Ladies Standard Saloon winner returns and this time she will have new challengers on track to compete with. Jemima Borkowski, Kate Stuchbery and Nicole Allman all double up after their state title last weekend, whilst Danielle Solly adds to the line-up.

Standard Saloon action this weekend will see Jack Yeomans having debuted last week as a senior grade racing competing against Daniel Walkinshaw, Leigh Gooding, Andrew Cormack, Ashley Cormack, Matt Leek, Mick Coomer and Luke King potentially up towards the front of the field in search of a senior grade win.

Finalising our line-up is the Junior Standard Saloons and this Sunday Owen and Harry Cecil become the top competitors to beat. Cody Drennan, Hunter Carey, and Beau Stuchbery are other drivers in the Juniors that have developed some pace that might challenge the Cecil brothers.

Gates open from 8.30am. Racing starts at 11am.

Entry will cost $15 for an adult, aged and invalid Pensioner and Children 12 to 16yrs is $10 and Children under 12 years of age are free. A family ticket for 2 adults and 2 children aged 12 to 16 will cost $40.

Drouin Speedway Club acknowledge and thank these wonderful supporters;

Alberni Engineering

Ampworks

Baw Shire

Bottom Pub Bunyip

Bowens Pakenham

Bunyip Bakery

Bunyip Tyre Service

Castrol

Elite Cranes & Transport

Keena Fencing

Kennards Pakenham

Latrobe Waste & Recycling

Leigh & Anne Gooding

Mepstead Lawyers

Mighty Doors

Miles Mechanical

Melbourne IT Support

Norstar Steel Recyclers

Napier Photography

Nar Goon Automotive

Old School Super Store

Random Panda Photography

STR8 Bricklaying

TJE Fabrication

TNT Autos

Visual Signage Solutions

Wilkar Constructions

NOMINATIONS

UNLIMITED SEDAN LUCKY SEVEN SERIES

Warrick Taylor – Victoria 1/Nyora

Stan Brown – Victoria 3/Drouin

Corey Ramsdale – Nyora 9

Peter Farley – Bendigo 12

Daryl Nicolson – Drouin 22

Daniel Angus – Nyora 24

Mick Evans – Nyora 31

Nathan Lightburn – Bendigo 57

Troy Hutchinson – Rosedale 74

Anthony McKean – Rosedale 83

Travis Ramsdale – Nyora 99

VSC SPORTS SEDANS

Wayne Alberni – Drouin 4

Troy Glassborow – Nyora 16

Chris Aarts – Nyora 29

Ray Gould – Nyora 37

Jaedn Alberni – Drouin 44

Wayne Martin – Nyora 48

Gavan Dorain – Rosedale 49

Robbie Edwards – Nyora 55

Darren Skilton – Nyora 69

Peter Angus – Nyora 71

VSC LADIES’ STANDARD SALOONS

Jo Richardson – Bairnsdale 12

Jemima Borkowski – Drouin 13

Rebecca Glassborow – Nyora 16

Sammie Broome – Bairnsdale 19

Esh Glassborow – Nyora 26

Nicole Allman – Drouin 41

Kate Stuchbery – Bairnsdale 78

Jodie Donelly – Bairnsdale 92

Danielle Solly – Nyora 96

VSC STANDARD SALOONS

Tegan Bullard – Alexandra 4

Daniel Walkinshaw – Drouin 5

Leigh Gooding – Rosedale 11

Rob Devine – Swan Hill 11

Andrew Cormack – Bairnsdale 12

Jack Yeomans – Rosedale 12

Ashley Cormack – Bairnsdale 13

Craig and Josh Cormack – Bairnsdale 14

Mark Borkowski – Drouin 17

Matt Leek – Nyora 19

Aaron Cormack – Bairnsdale 19

Aaron Laidlaw – Rosedale 23

Aaron Evans – Drouin 24

Rob Gleeson – Rosedale 31

Wayne Gibson – Drouin 41

Steven Dadswell – Bairnsdale 47

Anthony Murray – Drouin 48

Rob Tatterson – Rosedale 61

Shaun Cormack – Bairnsdale 62

Mick Coomer – Drouin 76

Tim McKenzie – Bairnsdale 92

Luke King – Nyora 96

Bobby Devine – Rosedale 97

VSC JUNIOR STANDARDS

Cooper Joynson – Drouin 6

Tom Braz – Bairnsdale 11

Jackie Anne Angus – Nyora 19

Cody Drennan – Nyora 20

Beau Stuchbery – Bairnsdale 24

Nathalya Westwood – Rosedale 28

Owen Cecil – Nyora 30

Sharni Stuchbery – Bairnsdale 32

Jake Shankland – Nyora 46

Tasharni Murray – Drouin 48

Harry Cecil – Nyora 56

Chloe Coomer – Drouin 76

Hunter Carey – Drouin 95

