This Saturday afternoon a family friendly twilight Speedway show will be the highlight of Drouin Speedway Club’s season with big events for the Sports Sedans and Standard Saloons and support from Ladies and Junior Standard Saloons from 2pm into the early evening. The Gippsland Cup for Sports Sedans is also a round of the Victorian state Sports Sedan Power Series, whilst the ‘Sally Memorial’ for the Standard Saloons is one of the biggest paying events in the state each year and attracts a great field.

Thirty Sports Sedans have nominated to compete in the ‘Gippsland Cup’ including the current Victorian Champion Lee Beach. He will be up against some of Victoria’s best that are part of the nominations. These include Brendan and Damien Miller, Jamie Paull, Dale Smith, Scott Angus and Robert Garlick. Many talented race drivers are part of the entry list including young talent just starting out in the class such as Dillon Taylor and Bradin Claridge, Claridge won recently at Mount Beauty.

The action will be incredible with a number of drivers potential winners of a race that doubles as part of the state series for the class.

Standard Saloons will also be involved in the annual ‘Sally Memorial’ event honouring the late wife of club committee representative Paul Walkinshaw. The Walkinshaw’s have always been involved in Speedway side by side until her passing, and that included watching the kids race. Daniel Walkinshaw will compete in the race honouring his mother and the Walkinshaw family is always amongst the front runners.

The Sally Memorial this year however has the likes of current Victorian champion Shane Stewart and his brother Daniel who finished third at the Victorian title last season. Jeff Blencowe and Leigh Gooding who battle each other for the honour of being club Standard Saloon champion each season are keen to upset the visiting racers and other strong competitors such as Mark Miles, Matt Davis, Chris Miles, Jack Yeomans and Jacob Vuillermin are just some of the race drivers to keep an eye on.

Junior Standard Saloon racing includes the Cecil brothers Harry and Owen, Zac Barwise, Nathan Miles, and Beau Stuchbery who are five of the state’s current front of the field competitors who are in the fourteen-car line-up. The feature event will be keenly contested.

In Ladies Standard Saloon action fresh from a podium on Saturday night at Nyora, Maddison Miles will be up against Rebecca Glassborow a recent winner also at Nyora. Sharlene Laidlaw and Kate Stuchbery and Jemima Borkowski are just some of the competitors also in the event to follow.

Gates open from 10am. Racing from 2pm

Entry will cost $20 for an adult, aged and invalid Pensioner and Children 12 to 16yrs is $15 and Children under 12 years of age are free. A family ticket for two adults and two children aged 12 to 16 will cost $50.

Track is at 140 Main Jindivick Road, Jindivick.

General enquiries can be made to 0422 289 133.

Drouin Speedway Club acknowledge and thank these wonderful supporters;

Alberni Engineering

Ampworks

Baw Baw Shire

Bowens Pakenham

Bunyip Bakery

Bunyip Tyre Service

Castrol

Elite Cranes & Transport

Keena Fencing

Kennards Pakenham

Latrobe Waste & Recycling

Leigh & Anne Gooding

Mepstead Lawyers

Mighty Doors

Miles Mechanical

Melbourne IT Support

Norstar Steel Recyclers

Napier Photography

Nar Goon Automotive

Old School Super Store

Railway Hotel Bunyip

Random Panda Photography

STR8 Bricklaying

TJE Fabrication

TNT Autos

Visual Signage Solutions

Wilkar Constructions

SPORTS SEDANS GIPPSLAND CUP

Lee Beach – Victoria 1/ Alexandra

Dillon Taylor – Alexandra 4

Bradin Claridge – Goulburn Valley 5

Brendan Miller – Alexandra 6

Damien Miller – Drouin 6

Tommy McDonald – Mount Beauty 14

Zachary Leeson – Nyora 14

Jack Van Bremen – Alexandra 16

Troy Glassborow – Nyora 16

Daniel Knight – Nagambie 17

Malcolm Knight – Nagambie 18

Michael Knight – Nagambie 20

Aiden Copeland – Corowa 22

Joel Copeland – Corowa 23

Chris Aarts – Nyora 29

Matt Sgroi – Nagambie 29

Jack Brennan – Alexandra 34

Ray Gould – Nyora 27

Marcus Griffith – Mount Beauty 38

Jamie Paull – Nyora 42

Andre Meunier – Corowa 45

Gavan Dorian – Rosedale 49

Danny Cox – Nagambie 62

Robert Garlick – Alexandra 63

Dale Smith – Alexandra 64

Robert Paterson – Alexandra 65

Scott Angus – Nyora 71

Josh Beattie – Wangaratta 72

Nathan Fawns – Redline 87

Luke King – Bairnsdale 95

STANDARD SALOONS – SALLY MEMORIAL

Shane Stewart – Victoria 1

Daniel Stewart – Victoria 3

Shane Ardley – Drouin 4

Jeff Blencowe – Drouin 9

Leigh Gooding – Rosedale 11

Andrew Cormack – Bairnsdale 12

Mark Miles – Nyora 12

Ashley Cormack – Bairnsdale 13

Matt Davis – Nyora 14

Craig Cormack – Bairnsdale 14

Mark Borkowski – Drouin 17

Daniel Walkinshaw – Nyora 17

Chris Miles – Nyora 18

Leigh Mitchell – Rosedale 19

Aaron Cormack – Bairnsdale 19

Aaron Laidlaw – Rosedale 23

Jack Yeomans – Rosedale 24

Kane Gibson – Rosedale 31

Wayne Gibson – Drouin 41

Darwyn Lee – Drouin 45

Dean Spring – Nyora 50

Nigel Frew – Bairnsdale 76

Anthony Murray – Drouin 48

Stephen Overton – Bairnsdale 51

Jacob Vuillermin – Rosedale 59

Clinton Geer – Bairnsdale 80

Matt Sgroi – Nyora 88

JUNIOR STANDARDS

Harry Cecil – Victoria 3

Cooper Joynson – Drouin 6

Tannah Lee – Rosedale 10

Nathan Miles – Nyora 12

Tom Braz – Rosedale 14

Jackie Anne Angus – Nyora 19

Zoe Hunt – Nyora 20

Owen Cecil – Nyora 30

Sharni Stuchbery – Bairnsdale 32

Zac Barwise – Colac 32

Tasharni Murray – Drouin 48

Beau Stuchbery – Nyora 88

Justin Angus – Nyora 91

Breanna Lee – Bairnsdale 92

LADIES STANDARDS

Joanne Richardson – Bairnsdale 12

Jemima Borkowski – Drouin 13

Rebecca Glassborow – Nyora 16

Maddison Miles – Nyora 18

Sammie Broome – Bairnsdale 19

Sharlene Laidlaw – Rosedale 23

Trish Meers – Bairnsdale 76

Kate Stuchbery – Bairnsdale 78

Ashlie Cormack – Bairnsdale 80

