Drouin season ends with Bunyp’s Jeff Blencowe winning demolition derby

Drouin’s Speedway season has ended with a huge crowd-enjoying racing, ramp jumping and a Demolition Derby crash fest and going home happy for the off-season when local West Gippsland resident Jeff Blencowe took the victory in the Demolition Derby and Drouin’s Travis Evans won the Ramp Racing.

Also on the schedule was the Standard Saloons won by Latrobe Valley racer Jack Yeoman’s, Junior Standard Saloons won by Harry Cecil, Ladies Standard Saloons won by Sharlene Laidlaw and Junior 1200cc Sedans won by Arthur Hutchinson.

Harry Cecil closed out the Junior Standard Saloon season winning the first of four heat races before Beau Stuchbery won the second, Cecil the third and Stuchbery the fourth. The two drivers went for broke in the final with Stuchbery trying to chase him down late in the race. Cecil went on to win with Stuchbery second, Cooper Joynson from the Drouin club in his best ever third place result then Hunter Carey and Tasharni Murray in fifth.

Standard Saloon competition was tough at the front with old adversaries Leigh Gooding and Jeff Blencowe not given each other an inch, however Jack Yeoman’s took complete advantage of the situation and locked in another win. Yeoman’s won heat one and Gooding heat two. Blencowe won heat three and Yeoman’s heat four in the second round with Gooding the fastest of the Standard Saloon racers at 20.991 seconds on a lap. Gooding won the fifth heat race with Chris Miles the winner in the final qualifying.

Through the fifteen lap final, Blencowe come to his own demise as he and Gooding fought for second spot ahead of one or another. Yeoman’s went on to beat Gooding, Andrew Miles, Zac Leeson and Stephen Douglas.

Sharlene Laidlaw became a two-time feature race winner at Drouin Speedway when she won the Ladies Standard Saloons. In heat one Dette Miles took victory with Stacey Sheedy a winner in the second heat. Miles again was a winner in the third before she was chased down and past by Laidlaw as the two leaders caught up to backmarkers. Laidlaw first past the post with Dette Miles, Maddison Miles, Michelle George and Brooke Baker.

Having their first run at Drouin was the sensational Junior 1200 Sedans and they impressed as they circulated even faster than the adults. Bryce Leek won the first of three qualifiers. Arthur Hutchinson then took victory in the second before Braiden Webster won the third and set a one-lap time of 20.622, the fastest of the day. In the final, Webster could not master turn two and Arthur Hutchinson copped the wrath of the officials and was sent to the rear of the field after a race incident. Hutchinson came back to win the final from Webster, Leek and Holly Hutchinson.

The closing act the Demolition Derby seen some hard hits with Chris Aarts, Andrew Miles, Luke Milburn and Marcus Reddecliffe some amongst the big crashes, however Jeff Blencowe outlasted them all and picked up the win. Thanks to Norstar Steel Recyclers, Quick Time Automotive and Total Autos for their support for the Derby.

Drouin Speedway Club acknowledge and thank these wonderful supporters;

Alberni Engineering

Ampworks

Baw Baw Shire

Bowens Pakenham

Bunyip Bakery

Bunyip Tyre Service

Castrol

Elite Cranes & Transport

Keena Fencing

Kennards Pakenham

Latrobe Waste & Recycling

Leigh & Anne Gooding

Mepstead Lawyers

Mighty Doors

Miles Mechanical

Melbourne IT Support

Norstar Steel Recyclers

Napier Photography

Nar Goon Automotive

Old School Super Store

Railway Hotel Bunyip

Random Panda Photography

STR8 Bricklaying

TJE Fabrication

TNT Autos

Visual Signage Solutions

Wilkar Constructions

Ends Release.

Written media from Speedcafe contributor DMT Sport Media – Dean Thompson