Driver PR: Mathew Basso, Victorian country series Round 3

Mathew Basso had his seventh straight weekend in a row on the racing circuit and has raced an incredible 12 out of 13 weeks straight. If there was an ironman prize for the most weekends racing in a row, then Mathew would be a clear winner.

Basso took to the third round of the Victorian Country Series at the Portland Kart Club looking to continue his strong championship assault. A sixth place at the opening round at the Cobden Kart Club and a podium at Warrnambool had the Tony Kart Australia driver right in the thick of the championship battle.

Basso showed competitive pace on Saturday, running inside the top ten and top five throughout the day, and was looking forward to qualifying. Basso hit the track Saturday afternoon and was straight in the top ten battle for pole position. In a super competitive session, with multiple State and Australian Kart Championship competitors among the front runners, the Tony Kart Australia Driver set the seventh fastest time in the session and looked to Sunday for improvement and to gain spots.

Sunday morning came around and starting out of position seven for his first-morning heat, Basso was looking to improve on his starting spot. The start in heat one did not go his way with the Tony Kart Australia Driver dropping down to position twelve off the start, with plenty of work to do. Mathew was able to make up several spots to finish a creditable fifth place.

A much better start in heat two had Basso in position seven coming out of the opening lap. Mathew dropped to position ten on lap two before making his way back up to position eight by the end of heat two, in a much more improved performance.

Basso had himself in good spirits going into the final after his improving in heat two. Mathew got a great start jumping up to seventh and looking to push the top five drivers. The Tony Kart Australia Driver was shuffled back to position nine in the opening few laps and was looking to get his head down and makeup spots. Basso as the race went on, was able to push forward and get himself on the edge of the top five and challenging for positions. In a strong fight back the Tony Kart Australia Driver came home in the fifth spot, less than half a second off the driver ahead in an encouraging fightback.

Mathew spoke post-race of his improved effort. “This weekend was far better for me with some good results. I had a tough final when I found myself on the outside of the hairpin and was forced wide but I worked my way back up to the leaders to finish 5th. I was happy with my speed and my goal now is to build some consistency in my driving lap after lap so I can find my way back as a podium threat”.

Mathew would like to thank his supporters: Tony Kart Australia, Baron Engines, Bakers Delight Dromana, PREPD Hydration, First National Real Estate, Secure Max & Co, Oakley Australia and MotiV8 Training.