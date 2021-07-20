Double Ryco 24•7 attack for V8 SuperUte Series

RYCO 24•7 Australia has doubled its attack on the Haltech V8 SuperUte Series, Cameron Crick securing a major commercial partnership with the brand to compete with Team Triton alongside Craig Dontas.

Inspired by his late father Rodney Crick, who won six Australian Super Truck titles, Crick began racing karts in 2014. Crick is no stranger to SuperUtes, taking the Armor-All Pole Position Award and the most race wins of the season on his way to finishing a close runner-up in the 2019 standings.

“I’m super excited to have RYCO 24•7 as a naming rights partner on my No7 Mitsubishi Triton V8 SuperUte for the reminder of the 2021 season,” Crick said.

“RYCO 24•7 is an iconic and well-known company and I’m very grateful to now be involved with the brand.

“The race car and promo car both look amazing and I’m really looking forward to what we have planned both on track and off track for the rest of the season.”

Crick joins Craig Dontas – a front-running competitor in the V8 Ute Racing Series for several seasons – under the RYCO 24•7 banner.

“I am very pleased to have Cricky under our RYCO 24•7 racing banner, he has been a great driver for Team Triton and a great mate for a number of years,” Dontas said.

“The expansion to two cars will see us as the dominant team in the all new V8 SuperUte Series. I can’t wait to get back on track.”

RYCO Hydraulics General Manager – Sales & Marketing APAC Sean Babbage is excited to welcome Crick to the team.

“We’re all very excited to welcome Cam to the team and looking forward to the next few months of V8 SuperUte racing,” Babbage said.

“It’s really all about building the brand and using motorsport to reinforce the core qualities of RYCO 24•7 – speed to market and speed to service.

RYCO 24•7 has a distinguished history in motorsport, having supported a number of teams and categories in both Australia and New Zealand.

The V8 SuperUte Series commenced at The Bend Motorsport Park 8-9 May, with four more rounds to go to round out the 2021 Series.