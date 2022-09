Double race win as Sonic apply the pressure at The Bend

Sonic Motor Racing Services has laid down its Australian Formula Ford Series challenge in the penultimate round at The Bend Motorsport Park this weekend.

Title challenger Valentino Astuti collected a race win and three podium finishes, narrowing the series gap to title rival Jimmy Piszcyk to just 15 points.

Fellow Sonic racer Winston Smith also had a stand-out weekend, taking his maiden Formula Ford pole position and race victory at the South Australian venue.

It was a breakthrough weekend for the Victorian ace, scoring pole, third place in Race 1, victory in Race 2 and second place in Race 3.

For Valentino Astuti, he did enough to remain in with a chance of the title, finishing second in the opening two races, before a resounding victory in mixed conditions in Race 3.

He sits within a race win of the lead of the title with only three races of the title remaining.

The final round of the Australian Formula Ford Series at Sydney Motorsport Park on the last weekend of October.

QUOTES

Valentino Astuti

“It was a really good weekend for us here at The Bend,” said Astuti.

“It was my first race at the track, and it was in mixed conditions, so it was really good to experience dry and wet conditions at the track.

“We had good pace in practice, qualifying was good, and we were really strong in the races.

“The final race was in quite mixed conditions. It was wet and dry and everything in between, but I’m really happy with the final result.

“The team was awesome. They gave me a great car. I need to thank Sonic for a really good car all weekend. The engineers and mechanics were amazing, and thanks to my sponsors for playing a key role behind the scenes.”

Winston Smith

“We came away with second overall, one point off my team-mate, so it was a good weekend for me and a good weekend for Sonic,” said Winston.

“It has put the team back in with a shot of the series, so it was very promising.

“I got my first pole and first race win, which was really promising. Feels like a long time coming, but glad to tick that box.

“I felt like my pace was good. My race craft and driving is coming along, so I’m happy with my performance.

“I really need to take the Sonic team, Scott, my mechanic, my family, sponsors and everyone that has helped me along the way to tick these boxes.”