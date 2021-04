What is the one thing better than Easter Bunny on Easter Saturday and Sunday, Speedway racing of course, and Daylesford Speedway has two days of racing and a crowd-pleasing Demolition Derby this Easter Weekend along with the guarantee that Easter Bunny will be at the Speedway on Easter Sunday also.

Along with all the race driving heroes of all the regular Daylesford member classes, the Victorian Speedway Council 1200cc Juniors, Sports Sedans and Standard Saloons are scheduled to compete plus the Demolition Derby on Sunday which is sure to excite the fans with the banging and crunching of metal as cars smash each other up to try to be the last driver moving and win the prizemoney on offer.

The kids will really enjoy the weekend with Easter Bunny on Sunday and a bicycle race will also take place for the kids so bring the kids, to watch the Derby and the racing, if you bring their bicycles and helmet’s they can ride in the race. Categories start at the age of Under 6years old all the way up to 17-year-olds, and if the adults want to bring bikes and helmets for some giggles, they are more than welcome.

The Daylesford classes have all the regular race drivers that are at the front of the field including in the Modifieds Ryan Daly, Jayden Humphrey, Brad Trainor, and Daniel Litten. Last race meetings feature winner in Junior Sedans Jhett Cruise returns to compete with the likes of Bailey and Reece Kakoschke whilst Blaize Majok-Edwards and Blair Botheras will not want to slide off the podium at their expense.

In the Ladies Rickylee Basten resumes her battles with Jane Laidler and Ebony Trainor and Street Stocks are also competing.

Daylesford Drivers Association President Pauly Botheras will have a steer in the Sports Sedans with Paul Blake, Andree Meunier, and Ian Bartlett all capable of mixing it at the front of the field. In 1200cc Juniors Arthur Hutchinson is the favourite on paper, however Bryce Leek, Jemma Woods and Connor Claridge are just some of his competition on Saturday. In Standard Saloon action Tim Hutchinson so far has proved to be hard to beat. Aaron Cormack returns, and Priscilla Grech is another that might keep the boys on their toes.

Demolition Derby action will be right in front of the fans on the hill on Sunday after the racing is concluded to send everybody home happy.

All adults are $15 to enter, whilst any nominated race driver, Life members & aged pensioners are $10. Children 13 to 17 are $5 each and 12 and under are free, no family ticket at these prices.

If you enter on day one and advise the ticket staff that you are coming for both race days the pricing is $25 for adults, whilst any nominated race driver, Life members & aged pensioners are $15. Children 13 to 17 are $5 each and 12 and under are free, no family ticket at these prices.

The venue has catering Coffee van on site, some food providers, and a canteen for cold drinks.

Junior Quarter Midget racing starts between 9.30am and 10am, Sedan Racing begins at Midday and the, gates open early from 8am with competitors due at the track by 10.30 and pit gates shut to racing entrants by 11

Daylesford Speedway club wish to thank the following sponsors;

O’Toole Signs Daylesford

Savoia Hotel – Hepburn Springs

Daylesford Bowling Club

Ballarat Rednecks 4 x 4

Bearcat Tyres – Laverton

Hutchinson Towing

Howe Automotive – Daylesford

Complete Maintenance Services 4×4 Specialists, Bacchus Marsh

Red Ginger Thai Restaurant – Daylesford

Centre State Asphalting

Dean Miller Photography

KAK Signs

Dirt Track Solutions

KANGA Dig It

Decci Racing

Rhetts Auto’s and Towing

DEMOLITION DERBY

Codyy Shmal

Josh Brodie

Chance Shepherd

Manika Savage

Darren Chesterfield

Jackson Basten

Daniel Litten

VSC 1200cc JUNIORS

Connor Claridge – Swan Hill 7

Sam Cherry – Alexandra 14

Riley Taylor – Nyora 25

Bryce Leek – Nyora 29

Brock Stephenson – Redline 35

Jenna Woods – Daylesford 45

Arthur Hutchinson – Daylesford 82

VSC STANDARD SALOONS

Priscilla Grech – Redline 17

Aaron Cormack – Bairnsdale 19

Justin Crerar – Ballarat 29

Tim Hutchinson – Redline 88

Travis Thorne – Wangaratta 89

Bailey Sinclair – Ballarat 96

Rick Stowe – Ballarat 97

VSC SPORTS SEDANS

Paul Blake – Ballarat 5

Andre Meunier – Rosedale 6

Lachlan Hamilton – Goulburn Valley 16

Rhys Flavell – Daylesford 21

Ian Bartlett – Daylesford 34

Pauly Botheras – Daylesford 77

DAYLESFORD MODIFIEDS

Graham Smith – 15

Jayden Humphrey – 24

Derek Higginbottom – 26

Ryan Daly – 35

Daniel East – 38

Dale Spinner 56

Steven Warlond – 87

Bradley Trainor – 222

Daniel Litten – 747

DAYLESFORD JUNIORS

Shakiah Humphrey – 24

Blaize Majok-Edwards – 26

Blair Botheras – 27

Bailey Kakoschke – 30

Reece Kakoschke – 31

Peyton Edwards-Daly – 35

Harry Dunn – 43

Jhett Cruise – 85

DAYLESFORD STREET STOCKS

Des Robinson – 63

Glen McCoubrie – 66

DAYLESFORD LADIES

Shari McDonnell – 26

Shelby Higginbottom – 35

Chloe Graham – 73

Ebony Trainer – 77

Jane Laidler – 85

Richelle Jenner – 87

Rickylee Basten – 92

JUNIOR QUARTER MIDGETS

160

Riley Taylor – 25

Jemma Woods – 45

Arthur Hutchinson – 82

120

Eliza Taylor – 120

Holly Hutchinson – 80

JNR Restricted

Stuart Hutchinson – 50

NOVICE 120

Zylah Brooks – 22

Will Orders – 28

ROOKIE

Brooklyn Stowe – 97

