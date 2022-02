With some of this weekend’s action competing through the dog-leg course at Drouin Speedway fans will enjoy the action as Speedway cars make a slight detour on the regular oval track racing they do and it will be the Junior Standard Saloons who headline this weekends racing on Sunday as they compete in the Junior Jam event.

Seventeen drivers under the age of eighteen are entered with a great mix of boys and girls who have been developing their skills over the past few seasons in preparation for some to move on and be our heroes for many years to come. Harry Cecil, Nathan Miles, Zac Barwise, Beau Stuchbery and Hunter Carey lead the list of nominations by way of skills already shown behind the wheel however there is a list of other drivers that continue to improve and perhaps will cement themselves into the lead group, Cooper Joynson, Jack Braz, Zoe Hunt, Bree Walker and Deon Fyfe are just some of those.

The popular Standard Saloons once again have a field of at least twenty competitors with the likes of Jeff Blencowe, Leigh Gooding, Jack Yeomans, Mark Miles, Chris Miles, Col Yeomans, Andrew Miles, and Rhys Lansdown in the fray. Lansdown has been consistently in the top three when competing this season, however Blencowe and Gooding continue to battle each other at the top week in week out when it comes to Drouin. Perhaps this weekend it is time for Drouin member Jack Yeomans to secure a big adult age feature win result.

The Unlimited Sedans return to Drouin Speedway for the first time this season. Drouin is one of a handful of clubs that run the class as a points class for members during the season and is now the club that has run Unlimiteds the longest than any other.

Stan Brown the Victoria number three ranked competitor and Daryl Nicolson will fly the flag for Drouin members, whilst Travis Ramsdale who has a feature win to his name at Redline this season, Peter Farley, Johnny Young and Troy Hutchison are just some others capable of a win as well.

Ladies Standard Saloon racing is scheduled with Maddison Miles a recent winner at Rosedale up against Kate Stuchbery, Sharlene Laidlaw and Bronwyn Miles amongst others and there is also going to be a field of Open Sedans.

Gates open from 8.30am. Racing from 11am

Entry will cost $20 for an adult, aged and invalid Pensioner and Children 12 to 16yrs is $15 and Children under 12 years of age are free. A family ticket for two adults and two children aged 12 to 16 will cost $50.

Track is at 140 Main Jindivick Road, Jindivick.

General enquiries can be made to 0422 289 133.

Drouin Speedway Club acknowledge and thank these wonderful supporters;

Alberni Engineering

Ampworks

Baw Baw Shire

Bowens Pakenham

Bunyip Bakery

Bunyip Tyre Service

Castrol

Elite Cranes & Transport

Keena Fencing

Kennards Pakenham

Latrobe Waste & Recycling

Leigh & Anne Gooding

Mepstead Lawyers

Mighty Doors

Miles Mechanical

Melbourne IT Support

Norstar Steel Recyclers

Napier Photography

Nar Goon Automotive

Old School Super Store

Railway Hotel Bunyip

Random Panda Photography

STR8 Bricklaying

TJE Fabrication

TNT Autos

Visual Signage Solutions

Wilkar Constructions

NOMINATIONS

STANDARD SALOONS

John Watson – Drouin 4

Jeff Blencowe – Drouin 9

Leigh Gooding – Rosedale 11

Jack Yeomans – Rosedale 12

Mark Miles – Nyora 12

Mark Borkowski – Drouin 17

Chris Miles – Nyora 18

Wayne Tooze – Drouin 22

Col Yeomans – Rosedale 24

Andrew Miles – Nyora 34

Darwyn Lee – Drouin 45

Steven Dadswell – Bairnsdale 47

Anthony Murray – Drouin 48

Dean Spring – Nyora 50

Ray Saggers – Daylesford 97

Allan & Shaun Cormack – Bairnsdale 62

Ricky Connor – Rosedale 62

Stephen Overton – Daylesford 66

Rhys Lansdown – Nyora 74

Nigel Frew- Bairnsdale 76

JUNIOR STANDARD SALOON JUNIOR JAM

Harry Cecil – Victoria 3

Cooper Joynson – Drouin 6

Tannah Lee – Rosedale 10

Nathan Miles – Nyora 12

Jack Braz – Rosedale 14

Jackie-Anne Angus – Nyora 19

Zoe Hunt – Nyora 20

Nathalya Westwood – Rosedale 28

Zac Barwise – Colac 32

Tasharni Murray – Drouin 48

Bree Walker – Rosedale 50

Deon Fyfe – Bairnsdale 69

Sharni Stuchbery – Bairnsdale 78

Beau Stuchbery – Nyora 88

Justin Angus – Nyora 91

Breeanna Lee – Bairnsdale 92

Hunter Carey – Drouin 95

UNLIMITED SEDANS

Stan Brown – Victoria 3

Corey Ramsdale – Nyora 9

Peter Farley – Bendigo 12

Daryl Nicolson – Drouin 22

Johnny Young – Rosedale 25

Troy Hutchison – Rosedale 74

Anthony McKean – Rosedale 83

Travis Ramsdale – Nyora 99

OPEN SEDANS

Wayne Alberni – Drouin 4

Trent Wilson – Bairnsdale 10

Daniel Angus – Nyora 24

Jaedn Alberni – Drouin 44

Matt Shankland – Nyora 46

Gavan Dorain – Rosedale 49

Scott Angus – Nyora 71

LADIES STANDARD SALOONS

Jemima Borkowski – Drouin 13

Maddison Miles – Nyora 18

Erin Mitchell – Rosedale 19

Sharlene Laidlaw – Rosedale 23

Bronwyn Miles – Nyora 34

Kate Stuchbery – Bairnsdale 72

Ends Release.

Media release supplied by Speedcafe contributor DMT Sports Media – Dean Thompson