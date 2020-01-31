Dobson ready for Aus Championship

The Australian 410 Sprintcar Championship returns to the state of Tasmania for the first time in six years this weekend at Latrobe Speedway, and one driver who is looking to fly the flag high for his home state is Shaun Dobson.

Dobson, from the state’s capital city of Hobart, has been working hard with his team in order to get as best prepared as possible to tackle the 58th running of the Australian Championship.

“After sitting out last season, my team and I came back this season and one of our biggest focuses has been the Australian Championship in my home state,” the 27-year-old racer expressed.

“The Australian Championship brings the best of the best together and my goal for this weekend is to be amongst the front-running contenders and do my state proud.”

Despite doing most of his 410 Sprintcar racing on the mainland throughout his career so far, Dobson has been well supported by numerous Tasmanian-based sponsors, such as Albert Road Store, Daniel Sutcliffe Earthmoving, and Joinery Supplies Tasmania.

“I’m really excited about this weekend’s Australian Championship and being able to showcase all of my local sponsors,” the VA # 21 WK Quantum Quartz / Albert Road Store supported Cool racer.

“Each one of my sponsors play a vital part in the running of our team and hopefully I can bring home a strong Australian Championship result for them.”

When it comes to past Australian Championships, Dobson has picked up numerous top-10 finishes in recent seasons, which includes a 10th place finish in 2018 at Mount Gambier’s Borderline Speedway (SA) and an eighth-place finish in 2014 at Latrobe Speedway. The latter was the last occasion the event was held in the state of Tasmania.

One of Dobson’s career highlights occurred in the 2012 Australian Championship at Adelaide’s Speedway City (SA), where he qualified on pole position in the feature race, led the opening stages of the race and then went on to finish second behind winner Brooke Tatnell.

This weekend’s Australian Championship at Latrobe Speedway is going to be held this Friday and Saturday night (January 31 and February 1).

