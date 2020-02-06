Dobson brings season to a close

Following his outstanding performance during last weekend’s Australian 410 Sprintcar Championship on home soil – Latrobe Speedway in Tasmania – Hobart’s Shaun Dobson has announced that will be his final 2019-20 season appearance.

Coming back to the VA # 21 WK Quantum Quartz / Albert Road Store supported Cool car this season after spending 18 months on the sidelines, Dobson had been building up his confidence throughout the season and he and his team really hit their stride at the Australian Championship.

Dobson had qualified fourth for the Australian Championship deciding feature race and then went on to take the lead in sensational style; however, disaster struck while in the lead on lap 17, when he had his winning hopes dashed due to a crash with another rival that put him out of the running.

“It was a really disappointing way to bow out of the Australian Championship the way that we did, as I felt we were in a position to go on with it, but it just wasn’t to be,” the 27-year-old racer commented.

“My team had done a fantastic job giving me a great car for the Australian Championship and it was a shame that a crash denied me of a chance to bring home a result for my team and our sponsors.”

Due to family and business commitments, Dobson and his team have decided to bring their 2019-20 season campaign to a close.

“My team and I have made the decision to finish up our season schedule and I’d like to thank my team, sponsors and fans for all of their support throughout my return this season,” concluded Dobson.

