DJM Race Engineering took a team of eleven drivers to the second round of the Golden Power Series over the weekend. With racing taking place at the Bendigo Kart Club, Dylan and the team were looking to come home with some valuable points and some great results. With multiple drivers on the pace and showing the way in Saturday morning practice, the team were excited to get racing underway.

Brett Jenkin led the charge for the team by taking his open round victory of the season. Running in the Restricted 125 Heavy class, Jenkins took a strong pole position and never looked back. Brett was able to go on and win the remaining three heat races while also taking the final out in dominate fashion. It was Jenkins birthday on Sunday where he was able to enjoy victory and leaving the round with the championship lead!

The DJM Race Engineering outfit had five drivers representing them in the KA3 Senior Light field. Adam Campbell, James Ceveri, Natasha Emmins Bodhi Bright and Harley Bright all took to the starter in the field. Ceveri led the way in qualifying, coming home inside the top ten in position eight. As the racing went on Adam Campbell was able to move forward all weekend and challenge for positions inside the top five throughout the final. Campbell came home in position six overall leading the DJM charge. Bodhi Bright was able to move forward throughout the weekend and come home inside the top ten! Natasha Emmins showed strong improvement and pace throughout the weekend just missing the top ten in eleventh spot. Ceveri had a tough weekend with multiple incidents hurting his chances. James was as high as fourth in the final in a great recovery but had to pull off the circuit due to a mechanical failure.

Zane Bright was the sole DJM Race Engineering racer in the ultra-competitive TAG 125 Light class. Bright qualified just outside the top ten in position twelve and was looking to move forward in the heats. Zane was able to move inside the top ten throughout the weekend but saved his best result for the final. Bright came home in position nine overall in a strong top ten finish for the team.

Jackson Stone was coming off a strong fourth place at the opening round of the series and was looking to continue to move forward. Stone running in the competitive KA4 Junior Heavy class did a great job running top five all weekend and looking to challenge for a podium. Jackson was able to move forward and cross the line in position three and come home with another podium for the team.

Nathan Emmins was a rocket ship in the KA3 Junior class qualifying in position three, only a tenth off pole position! Emmins ran inside the top five all weekend and showed he was really in the fight to be on the podium. Nathan was unfortunately involved in an incident in the final putting him to the rear of the field. The young driver charged back through the field to come home inside the top ten in ninth position overall!

The final two drivers for the field were brothers Aaron and Jarrod Bottomley in the Cadet 12 and KA3 Senior Medium classes. Aaron qualified in position seven and was as high as fourth throughout the heat races. In what was a hectic final in the Cadet 12 class, Aaron came home just outside the top five in position six overall. Jarrod qualified in position seven overall and moved inside the top five by the end of the heats. Bottomley was battling for a podium spot in the final but came home in an excellent fourth spot to round out the team’s weekend.

Team owner and manager Dylan McLellan was happy with the results. “It was another fun weekend of the Golden Power Series. Brett deserved that victory and goes away with a commanding championship lead. It was great for Jackson Stone to jump on the podium after coming fourth in the opening round. Everyone is improving and we look forward to the next round”. DJM Race Engineering will be back at the track over easter for the second round of the Australian Kart Championship!