This Easter Long Weekend at Hession’s Auto Parts Grafton Speedway is going to see not one but two nights of speedway action with the running of this Friday and Saturday night’s Easter Spectacular.

The Easter Spectacular begins on Friday night and it will be headlined by the NSW Title for the Sportsman V8 Dirt Modifieds, while Saturday night sees the annual Street Stockers 100 lead the way.

In the Sportsman V8 Dirt Modifieds, a solid field is set to fight it out for NSW Title glory around the 440-metre Grafton Speedway track. Current Australian Champion in the Sportsman class Blake Eveleigh has his eyes set on claiming the NSW Title. Eveleigh competed at Grafton Speedway earlier in the season, but it was an unpleasant night following a spectacular crash, so he is hoping to make it a happy return with a front-running performance during the NSW Title. Amongst those likely to challenge Eveleigh is going to be the likes of Brendan Wakeman, Marley Weller and Brock Gardiner.

The NSW Title is going to be supported by the following classes Legend Cars, RSA Street Stockers, AMCA Nationals, RSA Four Cylinder Sedans, Stock Rods and SSA Junior Sedans.

The following night, the Easter Spectacular continues with the annual Street Stockers 100 taking the centre stage of Saturday night’s action. The format for the Street Stockers 100 is set to see each RSA Street Stocker driver get the opportunity to complete 100 laps over the night, which is going to see three 20-lap heat races and then the drivers will fight it out for the 40-lap feature race. Luke Grey, Damian Rose and Simon Hood are some of the drivers who head into this event as the favourites.

When it comes to the support classes for Saturday night’s action, they are going to consist of RSA Four Cylinder Sedans, Stock Rods and RSA Junior Sedans.

Grafton Speedway Entry Prices Each Night:

Adults: $25

Pensioners (age and TPI): $20

High school children (with card): $15

Children (under 12): $10

Family (two adults and two children): $65

The racing action at Grafton Speedway will begin on both nights at 5pm.

Grafton Speedway is part of the Grafton Showground, which is located on Prince Street in Grafton, NSW.

Grafton Speedway would like to thank Hession’s Auto Parts for their support throughout the 2020-21 season. Based in Grafton, along with their second store location in nearby Coffs Harbour, Hession’s Auto Parts stock a wide range of parts and accessories at competitive prices.

For more information, please contact Grafton Speedway promoter. You can also visit their website or LIKE them on Facebook by searching Grafton Speedway.