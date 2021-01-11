Dirt set to fly at Nyora Raceways second event of the season this Saturday

South Gippsland’s Nyora Raceway will play host to the latest Gippsland Speedway meeting this Saturday night from 5pm with all the club’s regular classes gunning for club points and the trophies at the end of the night on offer. Sports Sedan’s, Junior Sedans, Standard Saloons for Men and Women will provide the entertainment with around one hundred competitors entered to compete.
Scott Angus the winner of Sports Sedan’s at the last Nyora event is back to try and defend against the very tough local competition. Victorian Champion Jamie Paull is in the field, in form Robert Garlick, Lee Beach in his quick Chevrolet powered Falcon, Damien Miller and Andrew Jordan are just some of the racers to watch
Our first Standard Saloon winner of the season Rhys Lansdown from Koo Wee Rup is in the field for Standard Saloons and he will have to contend with Pakenham’s Mark Miles, Kasey Ingram and Poowong larrikin Stephen Douglas.
Victorian Champion Trish Dike is in the Ladies field of Standard Saloons along with Tracey Ingram who just won up at Bairnsdale, Courtney Meakins and Sarah Price who are all strong racers. They will be trying to get one over the winner of our first Ladies final of the season Caldermeade’s Sara Benson.
Six Cylinder Junior Standard Saloon competition from the likes of Bairnsdale winner Damon Ingram from Warragul, Rhys Meakins, Owen Cecil, Matt Shankland and Harry Cecil should be very entertaining.
Whilst the 1500cc Junior Sedan class last start winner Jayden Bryant who also just won at Mildura leads, Linken Paterson, Rhys Meakins, Dylan Barrow, Jaxson Vella, and Tasmanian Stevie Smith, all will be fast and furious behind the wheel.
All the action starts from 5.00pm whilst the gate will be open for public from around 11am for entry will cost $20 for an adult, Kids 12 to 16 are $10 each whilst all other children are free and Pensioners are $10, Family ticket of 2 adults and two kids 12 to 16 is $50.
For all enquiries call 0429 847 888
Nyora thank the Club sponsors for this season:
Shannon’s Insurance
Miles Mechanical Pakenham
Total Autos Pakenham
Rip it Up Earthworks Bittern
Burson’s Pakenham
PRO1 Race Parts
Redde Detailing
Highline Racewear
Cut N’ Core
South East Paving
Tooradin Sports Club
ARP Earthworks
All Care Exhausts Pakenham
Bass Concreting
John Duff & CO – Shell
Mepstead Electrical
J Allcock Plumbing
ZT Carpentree
Ramsdale Wreckers
SS AG Services
Polly’s Auto Salvage
Sherlow’s Used Cars
Concept Trade Solutions
Metal Station Farming Products
Napier Photography
JW Bookkeeping
Sticky Biz Apparel
Cecil Excavations
Earth Link Electrical
Mornington Motors
ML Automotive
Peninsula District Towing
Somerville Motor Body Works
Ultimate Awards
BAM Inspect & Build
Pakenham Accident Repairs
BGN Auto Glass
Affordable Auto Salvage
Ripper Sticker
Taylor’d Fabrications
Russell Steel
Heartfelt Candles
Dandenong Pest Control
Pakenham Towing
Wise Steel Sales
Victorian Crane Trucks
EPH Group
Nominations for Saturday Night
VSC SPORTS SEDANS
Jamie Paull – Victoria 1
Bailey Perkins – Nyora 4
Damian Miller – Alexandra 6
Shane Ardley – Nyora 6
Jeff Blencowe – Drouin 9
Scott Angus – Nyora 11
Troy Glassborow – Nyora 16
Allan Perkins – Bairnsdale 16
Warrick Taylor – Nyora 22
Chris Aarts – Nyora 29
Ray Gould – Nyora 37
Gavan Dorain – Rosedale 49
Rob Paterson – Alexandra 49
Robbie Edwards – Nyora 55
Robert Garlick – Alexandra 63
Des Robinson – Alexandra 65
Broderick Stray – Rosedale 72
Peter Angus – Nyora 72
Jasmin Molloy – Ballarat 72
Anthony Sgroi – Nyora 88
Lee Beach – Alexandra 88
Andrew Jordan – Alexandra 89
VSC OPEN STANDARD SALOONS
Bob Price – Nyora 11
Mark Miles – Nyora 12
Adam Brezovnik – Corowa 13
Mark Borkowski – Drouin 17
Miles Motorsport – Nyora 18
Brodie Ardley – Nyora 19
Leigh Glassborow – Nyora 26
Matt Saunders – Nyora 28
Kasey Ingram – Nyora 43
Stephen Douglas – Nyora 44
Darwyn Lee – Drouin 45
Steven Dadswell – Bairnsdale 47
Rhys Lansdown – Nyora 47
Wayne Martin – Nyora 61
Mick Coomer – Drouin 76
Gary Charles – Rosedale 79
Bradley Dickson – Nyora 84
Anthony Sgroi – Nyora 88
Luke King – Nyora 96
Bobby Devine – Rosedale 97
VSC LADIES STANDARD SALOONS
Trish Dike – Victoria 1
Vicky Price – Nyora 11
Jemma Borkowski – Drouin 13
Rebecca Glassborow – Nyora 16
Kayla Saunders – Nyora 28
Sara Benson – Nyora 29
Sharlene Laidlaw – Drouin 41
Allana Ardley – Nyora 66
Tracey Ingram – Nyora 76
Courtney Meakins – Alexandra 85
Sarah Price – Nyora 88
SSA JUNIOR SEDAN TOP STARS
Jaxson Vella – Ballarat 4
Bree Simpson – Alexandra 10
Dylan Barrow – Alexandra 17
Tenayah Barton – Nyora 19
River Paterson – Alexandra 47
Linken Paterson – Alexandra 48
Jayden Bryant – Alexandra 49
Kiarna Barton – Nyora 51
Shaqkira Blake – Ballarat 66
Jessica O’Donnell – Nyora 69
Stevie Smith – Tasmania 73
Rhys Meakins – Alexandra 85
Seth Sloane – Alexandra 93
SSA JUNIOR NEW STARS
Fletcher Barron – Avalon 5
Nathan Miles – Nyora 12
Jake Bradley – Avalon 14
Steve Cherry – Alexandra 14
Tamika Simpson – Alexandra 23
Riley Taylor – Nyora 25
Bryce Leek – Nyora 29
Jasmine Bryant – Alexandra 29
Rowdy Andreatta – Nyora 37
Toby Parks – Alexandra 43
Jemma Woods – Daylesford 45
Brody Barton – Nyora 47
Jack Randall – Alexandra 51
Jack Kershaw – Alexandra 52
Maddy Capon – Alexandra 66
Arthur Hutchinson – Daylesford 82
Levi Blake – Ballarat 88
Matilda Farrell – Nyora 96
Sharlotte McPherson – Alexandra 97
VSC JUNIOR STANDARD SALOONS
Jayden Tatnell – Nyora 10
Nathan Miles – Nyora 12
Maddie Miles – Nyora 18
Jackie-Anne Angus – Nyora 19
Cody Drennan – Nyora 20
Owen Cecil – Nyora 30
Zac Barwise – Colac 32
Matt Shankland – Nyora 46
Harry Cecil – Nyora 56
Chase Ingram – Nyora 67
Chloe Coomer – Drouin 76
Damon Ingram – Nyora 76
Rhys Meakins – Alexandra 82
Hunter Carey – Drouin 95
Ends Release