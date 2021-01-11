Dirt set to fly at Nyora Raceways second event of the season this Saturday

South Gippsland’s Nyora Raceway will play host to the latest Gippsland Speedway meeting this Saturday night from 5pm with all the club’s regular classes gunning for club points and the trophies at the end of the night on offer. Sports Sedan’s, Junior Sedans, Standard Saloons for Men and Women will provide the entertainment with around one hundred competitors entered to compete.

Scott Angus the winner of Sports Sedan’s at the last Nyora event is back to try and defend against the very tough local competition. Victorian Champion Jamie Paull is in the field, in form Robert Garlick, Lee Beach in his quick Chevrolet powered Falcon, Damien Miller and Andrew Jordan are just some of the racers to watch

Our first Standard Saloon winner of the season Rhys Lansdown from Koo Wee Rup is in the field for Standard Saloons and he will have to contend with Pakenham’s Mark Miles, Kasey Ingram and Poowong larrikin Stephen Douglas.

Victorian Champion Trish Dike is in the Ladies field of Standard Saloons along with Tracey Ingram who just won up at Bairnsdale, Courtney Meakins and Sarah Price who are all strong racers. They will be trying to get one over the winner of our first Ladies final of the season Caldermeade’s Sara Benson.

Six Cylinder Junior Standard Saloon competition from the likes of Bairnsdale winner Damon Ingram from Warragul, Rhys Meakins, Owen Cecil, Matt Shankland and Harry Cecil should be very entertaining.

Whilst the 1500cc Junior Sedan class last start winner Jayden Bryant who also just won at Mildura leads, Linken Paterson, Rhys Meakins, Dylan Barrow, Jaxson Vella, and Tasmanian Stevie Smith, all will be fast and furious behind the wheel.

All the action starts from 5.00pm whilst the gate will be open for public from around 11am for entry will cost $20 for an adult, Kids 12 to 16 are $10 each whilst all other children are free and Pensioners are $10, Family ticket of 2 adults and two kids 12 to 16 is $50.

For all enquiries call 0429 847 888

