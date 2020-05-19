Dillon wins SA Sprintcar Points Championship

Luke Dillon has emerged as the big winner in the 2019/20 Sprintcar SA season points after topping both the Scotcher Race Fuels State Points, for events at all SA tracks, and the State Country Tri-Series, that unfortunately was reduced to two rounds due to Corona outbreak. Throughout the year Dillon captured two feature race victories and a pair of runner-up finishes in the Tri-Series, the second of these rounds doubling as the South Australian Championship.

Dillon did however share the overall Tri-Series Championship win with the Brown Family owned Whyalla Earthworks Racing Team who claimed a fourth placed result in the opening round with Shannon Barry before winning the South Australian Championship at their home race at Whyalla with Lachlan McHugh.

Second in the State Points went to Darryl and Mike Downing (Downing Brothers Racing) with the #97 team utilising three drivers throughout the summer with Matt Egel, American Buddy Kofoid and Grant Anderson driving the car at a South Australian event. Despite missing several events James McFadden finished third overall, having captured three feature victories including the 60 lapper at Murray Bridge. Ryan Jones and Robbie Farr completed the top five.

State Points:

Scotcher Race Fuels State Points (all SA tracks) – points allocated to car.

1. Luke Dillon 119

2. Downing Bros 90

3. James McFadden 77

4. Ryan Jones 66

5. Robbie Farr 54

6. Marcus Dumesny 52

7. Kerry Madsen 51

8. Jamie Veal 49

9. Daniel Pestka 49

10. Brock Hallett 48

Third place in the Tri-Series, that comprised of events at Murray Bridge at Whyalla, went to Strathalbyn’s Daniel Pestka, with Lisa Walker, Ryan Jones, Joel Heinrich, and Brendan Quinn completing the list of eligible drivers.

The opening round of the Tri-Series at Murray Bridge was won by Matt Egel with Lachlan McHugh claiming round 2 with an impressive run at Whyalla.

State Country Tri Series – (teams/drivers must contest all rounds to be eligible – points allocated to car).

1. S81 Luke Dillon 296

1. S52 Whyalla Earthworks Racing 296

3. S27 Daniel Pestka 284

4. S4 Lisa Walker 274

5. S63 Ryan Jones 262

6. S16 Joel Heinrich 258

7. S14 Brendan Quinn 256

The Murray Machining and Sheds Murray Bridge Speedway based Ultimate Sprintcar Championship SA saw a total of 52 drivers contest at least 1 round and after five rounds Marcus Dumesny ended the Championship reign of Robbie Farr defeating the two times Champion by 34 points. Throughout the campaign Dumesny drove the Bordertown based Wayne Rowett owned Maxim. Dumesny’s win was due to his consistency with his worst finish being sixth, which he recorded on three occasions.

Local Ryan Jones was third with Matt Egel and Keke Falland rounding out the top 5 ahead of Jake Tranter, Steve Caruso, Lisa Walker, Craig Vanderstelt and Aidan Hall. Daniel Pestka, Jamie Veal, Brendan Quinn, Daniel Smith, Luke Dillon, Ricky Maiolo, James McFadden, and Jessie Attard completed the top 20 in overall driver points.

Round winners were James McFadden (2), Ryan Jones, Matt Egel and Robbie Farr. Farr also captured the preliminary night feature at the 60 4 60.

USC SA – (season points allocated to driver)

1. Marcus Dumesny 700

2. Robbie Farr 666

3. Ryan Jones 660

4. Matt Egel 654

5. Keke Falland 636

6 Jake Tranter 634

7. Steve Caruso 626

8. Lisa Walker 618

9. Craig Vanderstelt 616

10. Aidan Hall 610

In addition to the overall winners Brock Hallett must also be recognised for his seventh placing overall in World Series Sprintcars along with Dan Evans, Jarman Dalitz and Mark Caruso, who finished second, third and fourth respectively in the Australian 360ci Allstars Series.

