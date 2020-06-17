Digital Asia Pacific Rally Championship comes to Australia

While the official return of the ARC draws near, digital rallying remains on the cards with a special Australian themed version of the five-round FIA Asia Pacific Rally Championship taking place this weekend, supported by Motorsport Australia.

The Australian round of the online series will give competitors a chance to test themselves against the best in the Asia Pacific region and is open to all.

Among those already confirmed to take part in the Coffs Harbour based event is UK-based ex-Formula One and Formula E driver Karun Chandhok, who believed the challenge was too good of an opportunity to miss.

“I’ve been trying to do a bit of practice, but I have to admit, looking at the stage times from other events I am pretty intimidated and miles off the pace,” Chandhok said.

“Hopefully I can get a few hours of practice in before the weekend. I look forward to taking part.”

The two-leg event will begin on Friday 19 June and will finish on Monday 22 June, giving gamers and drivers more time to compete while they adjust to life away from the steering wheel.

Leg one begins at 4pm, Friday 19 June AEST and will run through to just before 10pm Saturday 20 June AEST. Leg two will then run through to 4pm Monday 22 June AEST.

While relatively short in distance, changes in weather and road surface will be similar to what Australian drivers are used to.

Aligned with the FIA #RaceAtHome initiative, the Digital APRC series is currently led by Australia’s Luca Giacomin following three round wins.

Japan’s Shazoo Ranofka sits a close second while New Zealand’s Matt Summerfield holds third place. Four other competitors are within arm’s reach of the podium.

Motorsport Australia has thrown its support behind the event, with competitors to receive commemorative certificates and additional prize opportunities during the event.

APRC organisers are also providing prize money for the ‘Best Moment’, with submitted footage from competitors to be judged on the APRC Facebook page.

Entry to the event and series is free with registration available at rally.com.au.

Series regulations and details can also be found on rally.com.au.