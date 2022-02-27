Debutant Matt Hillyer leads Sonic Formula Ford charge at Sandown

VIDEO: St Petersburg Indy Lights race highlights
VIDEO: St Petersburg IndyCar race highlights
Perseverance pays off for McLaughlin with IndyCar breakthrough
Brabham wins, McElrea crashes out of St Petersburg Indy Lights race
McLaughlin holds off Palou to win in St Petersburg
GALLERY: Pye’s #20 Seiko Supercar
New sponsor, new look for Pye in 2022
Bottas sees potential in new Alfa Romeo Sauber
GALLERY: Alfa Romeo Sauber C42
LIVE STREAM: Alfa Romeo Sauber launch
Lakeside underwater as rain lashes South East Queensland