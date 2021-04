Daylesford Speedway this Sunday has put together a huge programme to honour our service men and women with all participating classes competing for ‘Anzac Cup’ honours. What this means is the podium finishers in each class will receive ‘Cups’ organised that they can look back upon forever to remember performing strongly in the ‘Anzac Cup’.

The day starts with a Anzac Ceremony on the spectator hill at around 11.40am in the morning including the Ode to Remembrance, Last Post and National Anthem during a flag raise. Veterans with their Medals pinned proudly on their chest, will be allowed in to watch the race meeting for free. The trick is to turn up with the medals proudly worn on your chest as the gate staff check in your vehicle. There will be other veterans at the track on the day and a great way to socialise with a common interest.

Spectators too can earn themselves a gate entry discount for this race meeting. You can earn $5 of your entry price as an adult, all you have to do is head into Daylesford on your way into the track on Sunday and spend money at one of the local businesses as prove you did this with a receipt confirming where you spent your money. Example head into any of our Daylesford sponsors such as Metro Fuels, a Café, the Bakery, the Supermarket and ask for the receipt on your way out.

All Daylesford member classes are on the programme along with the Standard Saloon class and the Speedway Sedans Australia Junior Sedans. The biggest field this season has nominated in the Daylesford Modifieds and the Daylesford Ladies. The Standard Saloons have a great field as does the Street Stocks and Juniors.

In Modified racing Phillip Botheras returns to the driver’s seat in Modifieds as does Codey Millican. Ryan Daly has been the strongest performer of the entries to nominate for this Sunday’s racing. Jhett Cruise and the Kakoschke lads will be at it again in the Daylesford Juniors with Blaize Majok-Edwards keen to wrest one of their spots from them on the podium.

Jane Laidler will have her work cut out for her in the Daylesford Ladies with a number of first time race drivers in the field along with some of the regular tough competitors. Rachel Robinson, Shelby Higginbottom, Chloe Graham, Richelle Jenner and Marlena Argent have no idea on how good some of the other Ladies might be, so they will be keen to start well from the drop of the first green flag.

Daylesford’s top Street Stock competitors Des Robinson and Glen McCoubrie will have fun mixing it with some tough new members. Mick Dann is one of Victoria’s best race drivers and he is a welcome addition to the line-up as is Jayden Blomeley who already figures strongly in this year’s club results. Chris Hay, Lee Harrison and Ellen Vagg have all had strong runs at Daylesford this season.

Standard Saloon fields continue to be huge at Daylesford Speedway. Some great new first time visitors and the Cormack Clan have decided to come to Daylesford to boost the economy. Ashley Cormack. Greg Hutchins, Trevor Crilly, Priscilla Grech, Nathan Hutchins, Steven Dadswell. Aaron Cormack, Bobby Devine and the list rolls on for great entrants in the Standard Saloons.

Finally the Speedway Sedan’s Australia Junior Sedans have attracted Fletcher Barron, Bailey Rumler, and Shaqkira Blake to lead the battle in the racing on Sunday and along with the Sedans the Junior Quarter Midgets will hold racing on the infield circuit prior to the Sedan racing on the Speedway.

Head to Basin Road Daylesford to watch, general enquiries on 0408 541 873 or 0402 534 711

All adults are $15 to enter, whilst any nominated race driver, Life members & aged pensioners are $10. Children 13 to 17 are $5 each and 12 and under are free, no family ticket at these prices.

Follow the Daylesford Speedway Club website and Interactive Mobile app.

The venue has catering food van on site and a canteen for cold drinks.

Junior Quarter Midget racing starts between 9 and 9.30am, Sedan Racing begins at Midday and the, gates open early from 8am with competitors due at the track by 10.30 and pit gates shut to racing entrants by 11

Daylesford Speedway club wish to thank the following sponsors;

O’Toole Signs Daylesford

Savoia Hotel – Hepburn Springs

Metro Fuels – Daylesford

Brooklyn Car Sales – Ballarat

Daylesford Bowling Club

Ballarat Rednecks 4 x 4

Bearcat Tyres – Laverton

Hutchinson Towing

Howe Automotive – Daylesford

Complete Maintenance Services 4×4 Specialists, Bacchus Marsh

Red Ginger Thai Restaurant – Daylesford

Centre State Asphalting

Dean Miller Photography

KAK Signs

Dirt Track Solutions

KANGA Dig It

Decci Racing

Rhetts Auto’s and Towing

NOMINATIONS FOR ANZAC CUP RACING

DAYLESFORD MODIFIEDS

Leon Argent – 11

Derek Higginbottom – 26

Phillip Botheras – 27

Daniel East – 38

Ryan Daly – 35

Brett Carrington – 47

Nathan Carrington – 48

Dale Spinner – 56

Ian Bartlett – 77

Steve Warlond – 87

Codey Millican – 111

DAYLESFORD JUNIORS

Jett Cruise – 8

Blaize Majok- Edwards 26

Bailey Kakoschke – 30

Reece Kakoschke – 31

Peyton Edwards-Daly – 35

Ben Carrington – 48

Amiley Botheras – 77

DAYLESFORD LADIES

Marlena Argent – DDA12

Joanne Richardson – B12

Samantha Broome – 19

Shari McDonnell – 26

Shelby Higginbottom – 35

Charmaine Bryans – 61

Rachel Robinson – 63

Chloe Graham – R73

Linda Verlinden – M73

Heather McKean – 76

Jane Laidler – 85

Richelle Jenner – 87

RickyLee Basten – 92

Hayley Walker – 97

DAYLESFORD STREET STOCKS

Mick Dann – 5

Ellen Vagg – 21

Jordan Ellifson – P22

Lee Harrison – M22

Dylan Wilkinson – 24

Chris Hay – 42

Des Robinson – 63

Jayden Blomeley – 64

Glen McCoubrie – 66

VSC STANDARD SALOONS

Greg Hutchins – Portland 7

Andrew Cormack – Bairnsdale 12

Ashley and Josh Cormack – Bairnsdale 13

Craig Cormack – Bairnsdale 14

Trevor Crilly – Swan Hill 15

Priscilla Grech – Redline 17

Aaron Cormack – Bairnsdale 19

Nathan Hutchins – Portland 25

Justin Crerar – Ballarat 29

Michael Cormack – Bairnsdale 46

Steve Dadswell – Bairnsdale 47

Rick Stowe – Nyora 61

Allan Cormack – Bairnsdale 62

Troy Cormack – Bairnsdale 71

Dean Pederson – Mortlake 73

Nigel Frew – Bairnsdale 76

Clinton Geer – Bairnsdale 80

Jacob Head – Ballarat 95

Bobby Devine – Rosedale 97

SSA JUNIOR SEDANS

Fletcher Barron – Avalon 5

Riley Taylor – Nyora 25

Bailey Rumler – Ballarat 33

Jemma Woods – Daylesford 45

Zammy Noseda – Simpson 52

Shaqkira Blake – Ballarat 66

Levi Blake – Ballarat 88

Ends Release.