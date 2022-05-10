Daylesford Speedway season closes for 2022 with a wet and wild weekend

This past very wet weekend warmed up Sunday afternoon with the last feature events for the season at Daylesford Speedway and the year ending Caravan Race of course to send spectators home with a smile.

All regular Daylesford member classes competed along with the Junior 1200cc Sedans and the Standard Saloons. It was also the last opportunity for many to achieve a victory over their nemesis, achieve a personal best and of course earn vital club points towards the end of the season awards.

The weekend was also the Daylesford Ladies Roz Moynihan Memorial feature weekend with the regular competing Ladies racing for the trophies on offer and some novice race Ladies who have never raced or who only have raced in the novice race having an opportunity to turn some laps. Katie Meyer the lead competitor in the class won the Roz Moynihan Memorial race with a win over Ellen Vagg and Pauline Fell, Marlena Argent and Richelle Jenner.

In Daylesford Junior Sedans Bailey Kakoschke has been dominate through the whole season however Blaize Majok-Edwards would pick up his first feature race victory with the win in front of Kakoschke, Jhett Cruise, Arthur Hutchinson, and Sebastian Hardie.

The Victorian Speedway Council 1200cc Juniors included Arthur Hutchinson also a Daylesford member who like Kakoschke in the Daylesford Juniors is the benchmark competitor in this class, won from Riley Taylor, Bryce Leek, Holly Hutchinson, and Ella Sheedy.

Standard Saloon competition finished with a victory to Rhys Lansdown the current Victoria number 2 ranked racer in front of Tim Hutchinson, Patrick Walsh, Bailey Sinclair, and Rick Stowe.

Rhys Meakins after recently stepping up into open aged racing won the Daylesford Street Stock final, his first adult feature win. Meakins defeated Michael Smith, Glenn McCoubrie, Anthony Bull, and Belinda Taylor in her best result since returning to racing a few meetings ago.

Daniel Carter closed out the Daylesford Modified season with another feature victory. This time he finished in front of Brett Carrington, Sarah McCoubrie, Ryan Daly, and Daniel Kris.

Rounding out the Sunday and the weekend was the annual Caravan Race and long time Daylesford member and competitor Jackson Basten. Basten had previously been one of the clubs top Modified racers and loves crashing things in Crash and Bash, Demolition Derby’s, and Caravan Races, where he is very good also.

Daylesford Drivers Association trading as Daylesford Speedway would like to thank the following supporters;

Rusty Cars Downunder

O’Toole Signs – Daylesford

Brooklyn Car Sales – Ballarat

Howe Automotive – Daylesford

Complete Maintenance Services 4 x 4

Dean Miller Photography

Decci Racing

Ballarat Rednecks 4 x 4

Bearcat Tyres – Laverton

Hutchinson Towing

Rhett’s Auto’s and Towing

Courtot & Co Automotive

J Tow

G.B Fasteners – Ballarat

Daylesford Bowling Club

Ends Release.

Written by Speedcafe contributor DMT Sports Media – Dean Thompson