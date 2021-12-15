Daylesford Speedway is back, family fun this Sunday watching racin’ in the basin’

This Sunday the Daylesford Drivers Association open the gates to their Speedway for another full day of racing from early in the morning to around 5pm beginning with the ‘Christmas Cup’ for the Victorian Junior Quarter Midget racers before the state points series of the 1200 Junior Sedans and the Junior Sedans both classes of the Victorian Speedway Council headline the rest of the day that includes all Daylesford member classes plus the Standard Saloons.

This weekend is ‘Best Presented’ weekend. At the start of the season all the members of the Daylesford’s classes present their race cars at their best, so awards will be won on the best presented race car before they go out and get scratched and banged around a bit all for our entertainment.

The Club and its members are very keen to get stuck into racing after Covid conditions shut the sport down and kept it closed until recently. Weather in the run into the season has not been kind and it’s been difficult to get into the Basin to do maintenance and members have been putting in the big effort in recent few terrific days of weather to dig in and get the venue ready.

The ‘Christmas Cup’ for Junior Quarter Midgets starts early in the morning for those that are keen to get out in a fresh morning air and sit down to some breakfast and a coffee and enjoy the future stars from the Junior Quarter Midget world. Boy there are some generational names coming through amongst these five year old and ups.

Daylesford’s A Modified class has a healthy starting field of eleven drivers entered. Reece Kakoschke steps up from Junior racing to begin his adult career and he will be up against some seasoned veterans of Daylesford in the field. Peter Jenner, Leon Argent, Phil Botheras and Steven Warlond will be some drivers with experience that he will need to overcome.

In Street Stocks Daylesford top three club members from last season Des Robinson, Glen McCoubrie and Chris Hay are all in to start the season. Add to the competition the likes of Jordan Ellifson, Daniel Carter, Stephen Brook and Steven Hardie and the competition is going to be entertaining, one way or the other.

In Daylesford Juniors Bailey Kakoschke and Jhett Cruise are the more accomplished racers however with a handful of competitors, it gives Ben Carrington, Blair and Amiley Botheras all a chance at a potential winning result.

The Daylesford Ladies field is looking at little different than last season on the first show of the year. Ladies with experience around Daylesford such as Marlena Argent, Richelle Jenner and Chloe Graham should figure strongly on Sunday.

Victorian Speedway Council action includes the Standard Saloons, and the field should provide some fierce racing on Sunday. Tim Hutchinson, Matt Leek, Nathan Hutchins, Dean Pedersen, Rick Stowe, Patrick Walsh, and the Cormack boys, will all be amongst the action. Watch for Bailey Sinclair, based on his drive last weekend, he is developing fast.

Junior 1200cc Sedans are competing on the back of having just heard that their Victorian title in the 22/23 season, will be at Daylesford. In what is a Victorian state series round, Arthur Hutchinson, Bryce Leek, Riley Taylor, and Harry Dunn are some of the competitors in action. Hutchinson won at Alexandra last week and with Daylesford his home track, he is keen to be number one, once more.

Another Junior class having Victorian state series competition is the VSC Junior Sedans. In this field Dylan Barrow, Rhys Meakins, Riley Balins and Hunter Carey are just some of the racers that will provide terrific action at the front of the field.

Recent work by members has upgraded a number of the important areas of a club’s operation, such as timing box and a competitor sign in box. With more great support, there is more structures and improvements happening soon.

Visitors this weekend will notice development on the club canteen and bar area. The Canteen and Bar and some loyal vendors at the club will be operational Sunday.

All Competitors and spectators need to prove double vaccination upon entry to the venue. Please have them ready when you reach the entry gate.

Head to Basin Road Daylesford to watch, general enquiries on 0408 541 873 or 0402 534 711

All adults are $15 to enter, whilst any nominated race driver, Life members & aged pensioners are $10. Children 13 to 17 are $5 each and twelve and under are free, no family ticket at these prices.

Follow the Daylesford Speedway Club website and Interactive Mobile app.

The venue has catering food van on site and a canteen for cold drinks.

Junior Quarter Midget racing starts between 9 and 9.30am, Sedan Racing begins at Midday and the gates open early from 8am with competitors due at the track by 10.30 and pit gates shut to racing entrants by eleven

Daylesford Drivers Association trading as Daylesford Speedway would like to thank the following supporters;

O’Toole Signs – Daylesford

Metro Fuels – Daylesford

Brooklyn Car Sales – Ballarat

Daylesford Bowling Cup

Ballarat Rednecks 4 x 4

Bearcat Tyres – Laverton

Hutchinson Towing

Howe Automotive – Daylesford

Complete Maintenance Services 4 x 4

Dean Miller Photography

Decci Racing

Rhett’s Auto’s and Towing

Courtot & Co Automotive

Rusty Cars Down Under

DAYLESFORD A MODIFIEDS

Sonny Rada – 0

Leon Argent – 4

Derek Higginbottom – 26

Reece Kakoschke – 31

Peter Jenner – 41

Brett Carrington – 47

Nathan Carrington – 48 (B Mod)

Dale Spinner – 56

Wade Justice – 63

Phil Botheras – 76

Steven Warlond – 87

DAYLESFORD STREET STOCKS

Jhon Baker – 0

Dylan Reeves – 7

Jordan Ellifson – 22

Daniel Carter – 37

Chris Hay – 42

Des Robinson – 63

Glen McCoubrie – 66

Anthony Bull – 88

Steven Hardie – 94

Stephen Brook – 99

DAYLESFORD JUNIORS

Bailey Kakoschke – 30

Ben Carrington – 48

Blair Botheras – 76

Amiley Botheras – 77

Jhett Cruise – 85

VSC STANDARD SALOONS

Ash Cormack – Bairnsdale 13

Aaron Cormack – Bairnsdale 19

Matt Leek – Nyora 19

Austin Chivers – Ballarat 19

Nathan Hutchins – Portland 25

Greg Hutchins – Portland 41

Ben Clements – Portland 68

Patrick Walsh – Ballarat 68

Dean Pedersen- Daylesford 72

Dave Chivers – Ballarat 78

Tim Hutchinson – Daylesford 88

Jacob Head – Ballarat 95

Bailey Sinclair – Ballarat 96

Rick Stowe – Ballarat 97

VSC 1200 JUNIORS

Libby Ahearn – Goulburn Valley 4

Rebecca Johnstone – Horsham 7

Ty Claridge – Goulburn Valley 8

Harry Dunn – Bendigo 23

Riley Taylor – Daylesford 25

Xander Baxter – Alexandra 27

Bryce Leek – Nyora 29

Izac Stephenson – Redline 35

Arthur Hutchinson – Daylesford 82

VSC JUNIOR SEDANS

Connor Claridge – Goulburn Valley 5

Dylan Barrow – Alexandra 17

Riley Balins – Corowa 21

Kalani Garlick – Alexandra 63

Rhys Meakins – Alexandra 85

Hunter Carey – Drouin 95

DAYLESFORD LADIES

Marlena Argent – 11

Sammie Broome – 19

Chloe Graham – 37

Richelle Jenner – 87

Charmaine Bryans – B97

Hayley Walker – 97

CHRISTMAS CUP JQM

JUNIOR QUARTER MIDGETS

120 Class

Cruz Farrell – 2

Chase Davis – 60

Tyler Walker – 71

Holly Hutchinson – 80

160 Class

Eliza Taylor – 52

Junior Restricted

Levi Coates – 12

Jai Hallett – 15

Stuart Hutchinson – 50

Brooklyn Stowe – 97

Novice

Shayleigh Walters 10

Laci Mills – 11

Zac Haynes – 13

Clay Paull – 42

Rhylan Paterson – 73

Jayden Curtis – 77

Kade Mankey – 89

Media provided by Speedcafe contributor DMT Sports Media – Dean Thompson