Daylesford Speedway for family fun this Sunday

This Sunday Daylesford Speedway will entertain motorsport fans and families with the next event on their season schedule and a healthy entry list has been compiled, fans are encouraged to come down on Sunday from Midday to the Basin on Basin Road.

Competing will be A Mods, Street Stocks, Ladies Sedans, Junior Sedans, Sports Sedans and Standard Saloons along with a spin for the mechanics and of course there will be thrills and spills aplenty.

Daylesford A Mod action includes Jackson Basten, Troy Desmond-Veal, Luke Humphreys and Ken Hutchins giving their all. Daylesford Junior Sedans have a list of names synonymous with Daylesford over the years, Kakoschke and there are three of them, Botheras and Harris to name a few. Kasey Ferguson will be added extra pressure to the regular kids though and brings in her experience racing a variety of venues around Victoria.

Local Street Stock competition includes Colin Ward in action with Jayden Humphrey, Des Robinson, Steven Warland and Graham Miler whilst the Ladies Sedans action should be close with RIckylee Basten, Kate Meyer and Ebony Trainor some of the girls out there to fling dirt.

The up to 1500cc Speedway Sedans Australia Junior Sedan class has attracted six entrants with Shaqkira Blake and Seth Sloane two strong runners from the New Stars section of the class whilst in the Sports Sedans, Leigh Bourke is the name driver on the list with Brydon Bradley showing some speed recently at Redline. Our local racers such as Codey Millican, Peter Bryant and Ian Bartlett though are looking to make a name for themselves this Sunday.

Mechanics and Standard Saloons complete the class schedule.

Head to Basin Road Daylesford to watch, general enquiries on 0490 105 862

All adults are $15 to enter, whilst aged pensioners are $10. Children 13 to 17 are $5 each and 12 and under are free, no need for a family ticket at these prices.

The venue has a licensed bar, no BYP and there is a canteen with great food.

Racing begins at Midday and the, gates open early from 9am with pit gates shut to racing entrants by 10.30

Daylesford Speedway Drivers Association thank their supporters;

O’Toole Signs Daylesford

Ballarat Rednecks 4 x 4

Complete Maintenance Services 4×4 Specialists, Bacchus Marsh

Nerrina Bar & Function Centre

Centre State Asphalting

KIal Millican Photography

Dean Miller Photography

PBS Signs

Dirt Track Solutions

KANGA Dig It

NOMINATIONS

SSA JUNIORS

Levi Blake – Ballarat 88

Shaqkira Blake – Ballarat 66

Rowdy Andreatta – Nyora 37

Connor Claridge – Swan Hill 6

Cody Blomeley – Ballarat 63

Seth Sloane – Alexandra 93

VSC SPORTS SEDANS

Codey Millican – Daylesford 12

Kate Meyer – Ballarat 76

Brydon Bradley – Avalon 51

Jasmin Molloy – Ballarat 72

Justin McKeegan – Ballarat 10

Peter Bryant – Daylesford 6

Ian Bartlett – Daylesford 33

Leigh Bourke – Redline 9

MECHANICS

Steven Trainor – 77

Col Ward – 8

Dennis Laidler – 85

VSC STANDARD SALOONS

Lizzi Heaney – Portland 28

Bradley Dickson – Nyora 84

Justin Crerar – Ballarat 29

Robbie Noonan – Nyora 19

DAYLESFORD STREET STOCKS

Steven Warland – 87

Colin Ward – 46

Des Robinson – 63

Graham Miller – 16

Jayden Humphrey – 25

DAYLESFORD LADIES

RIckylee Basten – 92

Kate Meyer – 25

Richalle Jenner – 87

Belinda Taylor – 46

Marlena Argent – 12

Jane Laidler – 85

Ebony Trainor – 77

Chloe Graham – 37

DAYLESFORD A MODS

Jackson Basten – 92

Brad Sheppard – 8

Luke Humphreys – 25

Ken Hutchins – 14

Troy Desmond-Veal – 22

Leon Argent – 12

Dale Spinner – 56

DAYLESFORD JNRS

Bailey Kakoschke – 30

Reece Kakoschke – 31

Coby Kakoschke – 32

Hayley Smith – 7

Blair Botheras – 27

Jhett Cruise – 85

Kasey Ferguson – 11

Blake Harris – 21

Ends Release.