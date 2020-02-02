Daylesford Speedway Clubs latest Sunday fun in the sun

Daylesford Speedway Drivers Association members and invited classes from the Speedway Sedans Australia and Victorian Speedway Council governing bodies spent Saturday night praying the rain would stop so that they could get a race meeting in and those prayers were answered as the sun shone on a great days action.

Something for everybody in the days racing with the Daylesford Drivers Association victories going the way of Ricky-Lee Basten in Ladies Sedans, Blake Harris in Junior Sedans, Troy Desmond-Veal in A Modified Sedans and Scott Purdie in the Street Stocks. In Victorian Speedway Council racing Stephen Douglas won the Standard Saloons and Katie Meyer the Sports Sedans and in Speedway Sedans Australia Juniors to finals were held with Seth Sloane and Jayden Bryant winning both races.

In A Modified action, Desmond-Veal got the best of Jackson Basten who earlier won both heat race qualifiers. Basten had the early advantage before Desmond-Veal snatched the lead to go on to win with Basten second, Ken Hutchins in third, Dale Spinner and Brad Sheppard rounding out the top five.

New Daylesford member Scott Purdie brought his Street Stock to Daylesford and he lined up in Street Stock action against Jayden Humphrey, Des Robinson, Col Ward and Graham Miller. Purdie won both heat races before holding off Robinson for much for the final. A mistake from Robinson with regards to exit of a corner seen him drop back and Purdie went on to win from Humphrey, Ward, Miller and Robinson back in fifth.

Ladies Sedan action was clean swept by Ricky-Lee Basten when she won both qualifiers and then the final. Victory in the final was ahead of Jane Laidler, Kate Meyer, Rebecca Glassborow and Richalle Jenner.

Daylesford Junior Sedans could have been a Blake Harris sweep, however in the first heat coming out of turn four, Harris parked his Commodore on top of a tyre placed to keep cars away from the gutter. Harris watched as the field drove on past and the race was declared with Coby Kakoschke the winner. Harris won the second heat and then in the final found himself chasing Coby Kakoschke for the early laps. As the two came through backmarkers, Harris made a passing decision that paid off as he assumed the lead and ultimately the win. Harris defeated Coby Kakoschke, Bailey Kakoschke, Hayley Smith and Reece Kakoschke.

Visiting Speedway Sedan Australia Juniors were split into two groups for the day. Group 1 racing was dominated by Seth Sloane who went on to beat Codey Blomeley in the final ahead of Shaqkira Blake, Toby Parks and Levi Blake.

In the second final for the Speedway Sedan Australia Juniors seen Luke Cornfoot and Jayden Bryant take a win each before the two friends battled through their final in close proximity of each other with Cornfoot on a few occasions trying to make a inside pass coming out of turn four. Bryant took the victory from Cornfoot, Bailey Rumler, Logan Mair and Daniel Attewell.

Kate Meyer in Sports Sedans got the day off to a great start winning the first heat race holding back Leigh Bourke and Nathan Fawns before Jason Weil won the second from Troy Glassborow and Craig Phillips. In the second heat Bourke rolled over a mates car when the front end collapsed and sent the XF Falcon up in the air and down with a thud. Meyer had a great battle with Brydon Bradley and earlier Jason Weil. Meyer took the win from Bradley, Weil, Ryan Daly and Craig Phillips.

Standard Saloon racing seen a good jump at the green flag to Stephen Douglas in the final and he had Hanna Domburg putting the pressure on him. Domburg tried hard and in vain as she lost control of her car briefly and dropped to the rear of the pack at a re-start. Douglass won from Priscilla Grech, Luke King, Wayne Martin and Justin Crerar.

Whilst Luke Humphrey would snatch victory in the Mechanics racing, the action off the track from the same class was amazing. Imagine this, Dennis Laidler drove his race car up an embankment at full speed after getting the entry to turn one all wrong. Laidler went full speed up the embankment heading straight towards the catch fence between he and a family set up under a marquee. Laidler managed to halt his car and then had to reverse all the way around the top of the embankment and back down behind the pit gate which was opened to let him back onto the race-track to go racing. Unbelievable, you had to be there.

Daylesford Speedway Drivers Association thank their supporters;

O’Toole Signs Daylesford

Ballarat Rednecks 4 x 4

Complete Maintenance Services 4×4 Specialists, Bacchus Marsh

Nerrina Bar & Function Centre

Centre State Asphalting

Kial Millican Photography

Dean Miller Photography

PBS Signs

Dirt Track Solutions

KANGA Dig It

Ends Release.