Damaschino leads Tecno Karts Victoria – Country Kart Spares charge

Tecno Karts Victoria – Country Kart Spares had a team of nine drivers across six classes competing in the latest round of the Victorian Golden Power Series over the weekend.

Tecno Karts Australia has been having a massive four to five weekends with open meet wins, state championships and SP Tools Australian Kart Championship round wins all on the resume.

The team were looking to continue their strong results at the Eastern Lions Kart Club round.

Jensen Damaschino was the team’s youngest driver of the weekend, taking his spot in the Cadet 9 class.

Damaschino had a rocket ship start to the weekend, putting his Tecno Victoria – Country Kart Spares entry on pole position.

Jensen was able to continue his positive start to the weekend, taking out both of the opening heat victories.

Damaschino was leading heat three, when a mechanical black flag ended his final heat in a DNF.

Jensen was able to bounce back in the final by taking the lead and driving down the road to take victory for the Tecno Karts Victoria – Country Kart Spares team.

KA4 Junior Heavy had a triple driver attack in Hugo Garraway, Jackson Pinczuk and Levi Fisher representing the Tecno Karts Victoria – Country Kart Spares stable.

Garraway led the way in Qualifying, with third position overall.

Fisher landed inside the top ten in position 10, with Pinczuk not far behind in position fourteen.

Garraway recorded a fourth in heat one but was unclassified in heat two and three putting him back in the field.

Fisher was able to move into the top ten with a sixth in heat one and seventh in heat two while Pinczuk was able to move on the edge of the top ten with a position twelve in heat three.

Garraway put in a superb fight back in the final, charging back up to position five overall.

Fisher was able to come away with another strong top ten in position eight, while Pinczuk raced hard coming home in seventeenth position overall in a strong state level field.

Shannon Fisher was one of the two senior drivers in the Tecno Karts Victoria – Country Kart Spares stable racing in the KA3 Senior Light category.

Fisher qualified in position twenty four in star studded field and was looking to continue improvement across the weekend.

Fisher moved up as high as 22nd in heat three and was improving as the weekend went on.

Shannon’s weekend was brought to a tough halt in the final with a DNF result the end of the senior driver’s weekend.

Riley Jabke was the second of the team’s senior drivers, racing in the ultra-competitive TAG 125 Light class.

Jabke qualified outside the top fifteen in position seventeen but had a mega Saturday afternoon moving up to position eight in heat one and position seven in heat two.

Riley unfortunately had a Sunday to forgot, not finishing his final heat or the final.

Jabke had superb pace and will be one to watch in the back end of the 2022 season.

Hugo Garraway was back out on circuit but this time in the KA3 Junior category.

Garraway set the thirteenth fastest time in qualifying and was looking to make his way forward through the heats.

Hugo was able to move his way forward into eleventh in heat two and a top ten finish of ninth in heat three.

Garraway raced hard in an extremely competitive final and came home inside the top fifteen in position fourteen overall.

Hugo will be another driver to watch as the season goes on.

Charlie Damaschino and Dino Maio were the double driver team for Tecno Karts Victoria – Country Kart Spares in the Cadet 12 field.

Both drivers qualified outside of the top fifteen with Damaschino in position seventeen and Maio in nineteenth.

Both drivers were able to make their way forward across the heats with Dino getting up to seventh in his final heat, while Charlie was also able to make his way into the top ten in ninth spot.

Damaschino was able to lead the charge in the final pushing his way onto the edge of the top five in sixth spot.

Maio put in another consistent top 10 and coming home tenth.

Team manager Shane Moore spoke post weekend on the team’s performance.

“Proud of the personal performances.

“Jensen is clearly a star in the making and Charlie found his Tecno feet quickly and has the speed (watch out).

“Dino had the best weekend he has ever had pace wise.

“All the junior drivers never gave up and definitely gave it their all.

“The senior drivers had pace but unlucky with both having issues.

“Our eyes are forward onto the next round.”

The Tecno Karts Victoria – Country Kart Spares team will be busy in the back end of 2022.