Tecno Karts Victoria – Country Kart Spares took a team of seven drivers across five classes to the most recent round of the Victorian Golden Power Series over the weekend.

Shane Moore led the six-driver team once again looking to further the team’s development and chase strong results.

KA4 Junior Heavy had the triple Tecno Karts Victoria – Country Kart Spares attack in Hugo Garraway, Levi Fisher, and Jackson Pinczuk.

Garraway led the charge in qualifying when he landed himself in position 5 overall.

Fisher was right behind Garraway in position 6, with Pinczuk just outside the top 10 in position 12.

Garraway and Fisher led the way in the heats, with Hugo having a 4th in heat 1 and 6th in Heat 3, while Fisher had a fourth in Heat 3 and 5th in Heat 1 to keep the two drivers up the front of the field.

Pinczuk had an unfortunate DNF and poor 1st heat but showed excellent pace to grab a fourth spot in heat 2.

Garraway put in a great drive in the final to be right to come home in third position and on the podium! Fisher and Pinczuk were both able to come home inside the top 10 with excellent results in position 6 and position 8 respectively.

Dino Maio took on a blockbuster field of Cadet 12 drivers with the Tecno Karts Victoria – Country Kart Spares taking on a near 30-kart field. Maio qualified in position 22 overall and could move up to position 21 in the opening heat, before a DNF result put him out off position 23 for the third heat.

Dino put in a superb driver to climb up 10 spots to position 13 overall.

Maio drove his hardest and came home inside the top 20 in the final in a consistent result.

Shannon Fisher was the senior driver representative for Tecno Karts Victoria – Country Kart Spares in the KA3 Senior Light category.

Fisher qualified in position 17 overall and was keen to try and move forward across the heats.

Fisher was able to move up two spots in Heat 1 to 5th and four spots in Heat 2 to 13th.

Fisher was pushing hard on the top 10 drivers and finished in position 13 across the final heat race and 15-lap final in a progressive weekend.

Chadd Moore took the start in the competitive KA3 Junior category and set the 17th fastest time in qualifying and was ready to do battle.

Chadd had tough opening heats with position 17 in heat 1 and position 19 in heat 2.

Moore put in a storming drive-in heat 3 to move up into the top 10 in position 9.

Moore had another consistent result in the final coming home in position 17 overall in a fun weekend of racing for the young driver.

Jenson Damaschino was the youngest driver taking on the Cadet 9 class aboard his Tecno Kart.

Jenson qualified in position 4 and then had a strong 2 opening heats, with position 5 in heat 1 and position 2 in heat 2.

Damaschino came back on Sunday and didn’t look back taking out the final heat race and then opening up margin to win the round in the 15-lap final!

Team manager Shane Moore spoke post weekend on his teams running.

“Another weekend where the team only continues to get stronger and their Tecno kart continue to get faster,” Moore said.

“The whole team keeps getting stronger.

“Our KA4 Junior Heavy drivers all keep pushing towards the front of the grid. Jensen is a little superstar.

“On to the Junior Sprint classic at the Eastern Lions Kart Club.”