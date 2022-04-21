Dalmaso hits Bolivar for the SP Tools Australian Kart Championship

Ayrton Dalmaso was back in Bolivar over the weekend taking on the second round of the SP Tools Australian Kart Championship. Dalmaso took place in the recent City of Adelaide titles coming away with victory and giving himself and his Tom Williamson Motorsport team confidence coming into the weekend. Going up against a near fifty kart field, qualifying was going to be crucial for the young pilot.

Dalmaso showed strong pace in his A1 Engines Motorsport powered entry in Friday practice, putting him in the upper fifty percent of the field for qualifying. Ayrton showed great pace like he did in March in qualifying, immediately putting himself in the top ten and then into the top five of the field. Dalmaso continued to squeeze the most out of his package setting the fourth fastest time in the session and having him off the front row for the split heats.

Heat one was the first race for Dalmaso’s racing weekend and the young driver was looking to get a clean start. The Tom Williamson Motorsport backed entry dropped down to position four off the start and was then down to fifth spot. Young Ayrton dug deep and regrouped making his way back up inside the top three. Dalmaso was pushing hard to make the move for second spot but had to settle for third spot in a string showing.

Ayrton was once again off the front row for heat two and looking to grab more valuable points. In an unfortunate turn of events, the A1 Engines Motorsport powered entry was hit off at the first corner and he dropped to the rear of the twenty plus kart field. Dallmaso put his head down and worked his way back into the top twenty and then into the top fifteen. In a great recovery drive, the Cadet 12 ace just missed the top ten coming home in eleventh position overall.

Dalmaso was looking to finish his Saturday with a high, once again starting off the front row. The Tom Williamson Motorsport backed entry was unfortunately pushed off at turn one for the second consecutive race resulting in being outside the top ten. Ayrton once again put in another smooth recovery drive making his way back up into the top ten in position ten overall. The team were looking to regroup for the Sunday’s racing starting the final heat out of position seven.

Ayrton got his best start of the weekend jumping immediately into the top five at the end of the opening lap. The A1 Engines Motorsport powered driver stalked the top four and was able to make the move for fourth position on lap six now chasing after the top three. Dalmaso put in a stellar performance and was able to come home with second top five finish of the weekend in position four overall.

Dalmaso was able to make the combined final and was starting out of position number eleven and was determined to move as far up the field as possible. The Tom Williamson Motorsport driver got a clean get away but his final was over before it started retiring on lap two with a mechanical failure ending his charge. Ayrton’s parents spoke post weekend of their young driver’s weekend. “We’re very proud of the way Ayrton handled his disappointment, hopefully we can turn it around this weekend in Victoria”. Dalmaso will be back on track this weekend for the Victorian Open State Championships at the Eastern Lions Kart Club chasing state championship glory.