Alexandra Speedway begins its much-anticipated dog-leg racing portion of its season with the first of three events through the dog leg this Saturday night headlined by the Crash and Bash Association along with a feature event for Ladies Sedans and all club classes as supports.

Crash for Cash is the big event for the Crash and Bash Association with both their Ladies and Open categories competing. The Ladies field includes Lea Judd who has been the dominate driver this season in the class with the likes of Sharon Morrison, Kellie Latham, Kirsten McKendry, and Clare Lynch keen to spin Judd out of contention and on their way to a victory.

Many of the big hitters are in the line-up for the Open class with the Victorian champion Neil Davey back to compete against the likes of Brad Warren, Steve Mitchell, Jason McKendry, Jason Judd, Craig McKendry, and Jarrod Hughes.

Competition for the Queen of the Valley Ladies Open Sedan race has attracted a strong field of racers. Lea Judd, RickyLee Basten, Felicity Roycroft and Bianca Brown have all strong podium results this season in various events around the state. We do not know who is going to win, they sure would have earnt it.

A monster line-up of Sports Sedans has entered with too many drivers to mention to pick a winner. However, watch Damien and Brendan Miller, four-time 100 Lap Derby winner Luke Fallon, Zac Swanson, Steve Kershaw, Darren Forrest, David Donegan, Gareth Wilson, Lee Beach and Tm McPherson just a third of the field competing. Always outstanding Sports Sedan racing at Alexandra that is not to be missed.

In Street Stock action watch for Ricky Cornwall, Tyler Barton, Leigh Gooding, and Shane Roycroft to be in line with the win their whilst in Junior Top Stars will see Jayden Bryant, Linken Paterson and Dylan Barrow continues their battles for supremacy, with Barrow coming on strong late in the season.

The New Star Junior Line up is an interesting result to pick with various drivers having good results at other venues in the last month. Watch for Maddy Capon, Toby Parks, Rye Orme, Billy McBride, and Sam Cherry to perform well. In the Junior Sedans for six cylinder and above cars, Linken Paterson, Dylan Barrow and Bradin Claridge are in competition with Barrow assuming the lead driver mantle in this class recently, can somebody turn that back around on Saturday?

For Saturday night racing starts from 4pm, gates are open from 12pm at a cost of $50 for a family of 2 adults and 3 children between the ages of 10 to 16, $20 per adult and $10 for children aged 10 to 16 and aged and disabled pensioners. Children under 10 years of age enter for free.

Alexandra & District Speedway Club thanks their wonderful supporters

Alexandra & Yea Pre-Mix

Barca Trailers

Beach Earthmoving

Bendigo Bank Ringwood East

Campton Graphics

Donnaz Undergrounds

Eastern Suburbs Locksmiths

Endeavour Alexandra

Fallon’s Bus Service

Foodwork’s Alexandra

Healesville Directional Drilling

Highline Racewear

LS Quarry

Metro-Tow

Outer Eastern Steel

Raslaar Engineering

Revegetation Victoria

S & N Builders

Smooth Suspension

Town & Country Tennis Courts

Tyrepower Alexandra

Wandin Heavy Haulage

Waverley Exhaust

Yenckens Timber & Hardware

Yea BP

NOMINATIONS

QUEEN OF THE VALLEY FOR VSC LADIES’ OPEN SEDANS

Renah Pollard – Bendigo 13

Rickylee Basten – Wangaratta 65

Bianca Brown – Alexandra 68

Jasmin Molloy – Ballarat 72

Felicity Roycroft – Wangaratta 82

Lea Judd – Nyora 87

Mary Anne Lowe – Alexandra 97

RAMSDALE WRECKERS CRASH FOR CASH

LADIES CRASH AND BASH

Sharon Morrison – 31

Danni Marshall – 44

Erin Brown – 82

Kellie Latham – 84

Kirsten McKendry – 154

Lea Judd – 187

Stephy Grace – 623

Clare Lynch – 721

RAMSDALE WRECKERS CRASH FOR CASH

CRASH AND BASH OPENS

Neil Davey – Victoria 1

Zac Leeson – 14

Grant Reynolds – 15

Brendan Muir – 25

Leigh Latham – 31

William Leeson – 41

To Be confirmed – 44

Ryan Taylor 45

Brad Warren – 84

Josh Mitchell – 86

Anthony Segond – 95

Scott Williamson – 97

Steve Mitchell – 111

Kevin Hughes – 126

Chris Leeson – 141

Jayden Taylor – 145

Jason McKendry – 154

Jason Judd – 187

Rhys West – 292

Bradley Trainor – 222

Matthew Haby – 304

Cory Whiting- 305

Gav Fenton – 340

Josh Service – 361

Craig McKendry – 451

Jarrod Hughes – 623

Andrew Corlett – 666

Cody Shmal – 716

Daniel Litten – 747

James Kane- 777

VSC SPORTS SEDANS

Damian Miller – Alexandra 6 (Prefix Ax)

Brendan Miller – Alexandra 6 – (Prefix Alex)

Craig Claridge – Goulburn Valley 7

Steven Akil – Alexandra 8

Jaidyn Dredge – Bendigo 13

Jack Brennan – Alexandra 13

Zac Swanson – Ballarat 15

Chris Aarts – Nyora 29

Russell Smith – Alexandra 48

Matt Ismale – Alexandra 49

Steve Kershaw – Alexandra 52

Dennis Reid – Alexandra 54

Darren Forrest – Alexandra 55

Robert Edwards – Nyora 55

Robert Garlick – Alexandra 63

Driver to be Confirmed – Wangaratta 65

Jackson Barneveld – Alexandra 68

David Donegan – Alexandra 75

Luke Fallon – Alexandra 77

Gareth Wilson – Alexandra 82

Adrian Brown – Alexandra 87

Jason Judd – Nyora 87

Lee Beach – Alexandra 88/Victoria 1

Tim McPherson – Alexandrea 97

Harry Orme – Alexandra 99

SSA STREET STOCKS

Adam Barkby – Alexandra 4

Leigh Gooding – Rosedale 11

Ricky Cornwall – Alexandra 15

Greg Parks – Alexandra 36

Kevin Brogmus – Alexandra 58

Shane Roycroft – Wangaratta 82

Tyler Barton – Alexandra 94

SSA TOP STAR JUNIOR SEDANS

Dylan Barrow – Alexandra 17

River Paterson – Alexandra 47

Linken Paterson – Alexandra 48

Jayden Bryant – Alexandra 49

Jack Randall – Alexandra 51

Jack Kershaw – Alexandra 52

Seth Sloane – Alexandra 93

SSA NEW STAR JUNIORS

Braiden Webster- Alexandra 5

Rye Orme – Alexandra 9

Billy McBride – Alexandra 13

Sam Cherry – Alexandra 14

Xander Baxter – Alexandra 27

Zack Erickson – Alexandra 28

Jasmin Bryant – Alexandra 29

Toby Parks – Alexandra 43

Maddy Capon – Alexandra 66

Will Fallon – Alexandra 77

VSC JUNIOR SEDANS

Bradin Claridge – Goulburn Valley 7

Connor Claridge – Swan Hill 7

Dylan Barrow – Alexandra 17

Abbi Garlick – Alexandra 63

Linken Paterson – Alexandra 65

Ends Release.