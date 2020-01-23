Cracking opening with rain putting out the light

A huge crowd packed into the Avalon Raceway stands for what was an A-grade Presidents cup list. The night however would be short lived with constant and heavy rain bringing proceedings to a halt. After a quick hotlaps session of all 48 entries, it was straight under the hammer for time trials though.

Robbie Farr took the Q7 straight to the top in Time Trials Group #1 setting a blistering 12.319 second lap.

He would be outdone after a flying James McFadden threw down a 12.286 in Time Trials session #2.

The W2 of Kerry Madsen stood tall over some heavy cavalry in time trials session #3 when he set a 12.342

Shane Stewart driving the Dickson Motorsports Number 3 went to the very top of the heap in session #4 setting the overall quicktime with a 12.284.

Brenten Farrer started from pole position in heat 1 and never looked back from there. He would win comfortably in the V34 over Jake Smith and Dave Murcott.

Buddy Kofoid was the kid set on a mission in heat 2, he cleared out to a quarter of a lap lead, taking the win from a fast finishing Jock Goodyer and Terry Kelly.

Jamie Veal was epic in heat 3, the clear hard charger steered the V35 from position 6, to inherit the lead and storm home. Winning from Dennis Jones, Lisa Walker and Kyle Larson.

In an action packed heat 4, Kurt Luttrell would catch a breeze and send the T45 towards the fence, giving a hard charging Mark Carlin nowhere to run and skyward into the fence. Carson Macedo would receive a flat left rear tyre and retired infield with a mechanical black flag still inheriting some points. Troy Hose drove a tough race to snare a win from Sammy Walsh and Tate Frost.

Street Stocks heat 1 was locked down side by side racing from the opening lap. Mcclure drove straight to fence and wheeled it around to position number 1 from outside the second row. Mcclure would storm home over Dale Blomeley and Leigh Gooding.

Brenten Farrer couldn’t convert his efforts from heat 1, after finding the fence in the middle of turn 1 and 2 and barrell rolling the V34 and retiring out of the race. James Mcfadden powered the Monte Motorsports W17 away to the heat 5 victory storming home over Brock Hallett and Tim Kaeding.

Robbie Farr launched the NQ7 Hi-Tech Oils car from pole position and ran on rails to win comfortably in a class drive. Ian Madsen would finish second and Corey Mccullagh third.

Heat 7 watched a fierce battle between Jamie Veal and Corey Eliason, leaving Eliason off second best. Crunching the front wing and going to the rear at the restart. Carson Macedo made the most of the restart running home in front of Kerry Madsen and Jamie Veal.

Brendan Quinn brought chaos to the raceway getting upside down in a big way in heat 8, taking with him, Tate Frost who also suffered front and top wing damage but would soldier on to restart. Shane Stewart would eventually win with an immense drive from Kyle Larson who stormed to a second place with a broken left front end. Driving the car hanging down on the chassis rail and putting on a show for his Australian fans.

An impromptu heavy and constant downpour of rain thundered down after heat 8 and became insurmountable. Unfortunately the Avalon management had to make the tough call and cancel the remainder of the nights race meeting. Not being an easy call to make, but certainly the obvious one for the safety of drivers, officials and spectators.

Ends release…