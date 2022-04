Aaron Lee’s first time in his West WR1000 Supersports at Round 1 of the 2022 Industrie Clothing New South Wales Supersports Championship at Wakefield Park in February resulted in three third placings and fifth place in the Championship race, these results making him an unexpected contender for the Championship.

Unfortunately, Aaron’s hopes for another competitive showing at Round 2 of the Industrie Clothing New South Wales Supersports Championship, which takes place this Saturday April 9 at Sydney Motorsport Park, were dashed mid week when symptoms of Covid 19, which he had started to notice early in the week, were confirmed as being the deadly virus.

Speaking from his Penrith home in Sydney’s West, where he has commenced a seven-day period of solation, Aaron said:

“The motor racing Gods didn’t want me to race this weekend. We were on the back foot with our preparation, and we also found a cracked weld in part of a lower rear wishbone on my Logitech BHE Galvaniize West Supersports which would have definitely broken this weekend. We fixed that, but now Covid has finally stopped me.”

“Me and my team will regroup, and return bigger and better for Round 3 of the 2022 Industrie Clothing New South Wales Supersports Championship in June, which is a night race under lights. I can’t wait to get back and see if I can do better than third! Good luck to all the other Supersports drivers.”

Aaron had been looking forward to racing against twenty one of the best Supersports racers in Australia, including South Australians John Paul Drake and Mark Lauke in their Wolfs, and a late entrant from Victoria, Zigfried Fuhrmeister in his Radical SR3, as well as tough local competitors like Radical SR3 driers like Steve Shiels, Craig McLatchey, Sue Hughes, and Paul Royal, as well as Paul Palmer in his Sports Racer Stohr WF1 and Simon Copping in his Sports Racer West WX10.

Aaron has been on a very steep learning curve with his Logitech BHE Galvaniize West WR1000 since his one and only race meeting, and has also started to work on various upgrades.

With missing Round 2 of the 2022 Industrie Clothing New South Wales Supersports Championship, and with a ten week break to Round 3 on June 25, Aaron now has extra time to implement all the technical changes to his West WR1000, and he expects it will be more competitive than it was at Round 1.

This will help him make up for lost points that he would have earned at Round 2 of the Indusrie Clothing New South Wales Supersports Championship.

For more information on the 2022 Industrie Clothing New South Wales Supersports Championship, contact Darren Barlow on 0439044128, visit Facebook Supersports Racing New South Wales Australia, or visit https://www.supersportsracing.com.au/