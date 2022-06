Coul returns to the top five at Eastern Lions!

Jay Coul returned to the SP Tools Australian Kart Championship over the weekend at the Eastern Lions Kart Club. Coul came into the third round of the championship with the effective championship lead after the withdrawal of Cody Gillis. Jay spent some recent preparation taking place in the Western Australia KZ2 series and was back to continue his Australian championship hunt.

Qualifying was first up on Saturday morning and was under wet conditions due to the rain arriving overnight. The Shamick Racing backed entry was up against a field of thirty five drivers and immediately put himself in the top ten. The conditions were tricky and hard to drive on but Jay continued to move his way the field. Coul did a great job to finish the session off, setting the sixth fastest time and being on the outside of the third row if the grid.

Coul was off the third row of the gird for heat one but dropped down a couple of spots in the opening lap. The Parolin Australia sponsored entry put his head down and made his way back up into seventh spot. Jay continued to push hard and in the back end of the race and made up another position into sixth spot. Coul crossed the line in a credible sixth spot but due to a post-race infringement dropped down to position eight overall. The team was looking to make up more spots in the next heat.

The second heat was where the championship leader was looking to rebound. The Snap on Tools backed entry stayed in position six in the opening lap but then dropped down to position seven. Coul regrouped and put his head down and started to make his way forward and back into the top five. Jay made another move and got up into fourth spot overall and was chasing after the top three. Coul crossed the line in an improved position four but was dropped down to sixth overall post-race.

Coul’s final heat of the day took place on Saturday afternoon. The Midfield Group backed entry got another steady start but quickly made his way into the top five. Coul had good pace and was able to move his way forward and entered the top three by the back end of the race. The top two had broken clear but Jay was able to cross the line for his best finish of the weekend in third spot. Due to post race penalties, Coul moved up a spot and was classified in second spot having him off the second row for the fourth heat.

Sunday morning came around and conditions were much the same with rain and water around. The Shamick Racing backed entry got an excellent start and moved straight into the top two behind race leader Samuel Dicker. Jay put in his best performance of the weekend having a race long battle with Dicker and having victory within his grasp. After a tough race in treacherous conditions, Coul came home in second place only seven tenths off the race leader. This had him starting off the front row for all important final.

Coul was ready to go and was looking to come home with the best result possible. The Parolin Australia backed entry settled into second spot in the early stages but didn’t quite have the set up to challenge for victory. Jay dropped down as low as position six at one point but continued to push hard and try and get as many points as possible. Coul was able to come home inside the top five with a credible fifth place finish grabbing more valuable points for his championship.

Jay spoke post weekend of his weekend of racing. “The weekend started out strong trying out different kart setups during the four practice sessions. We got a fantastic result in qualifying starting out of fifth for heat one. I had some strong heat races and was able to start out of second for the twenty five lap final. It was an incredible race with tough competition and I battled the whole way through but didn’t quite have the pace with ten laps remaining. I ended the tough weekend finishing strong in fifth place and left the round second for the overall Australian Kart Championship standings” Coul will be back at the Emerald Kart Club for round four of the SP Tools Australian Kart Championship.