Consistency is key for Cook in IPRA SA

Consistency is the key to success according to Scott Cook who has a comfortable lead in the Improved Production State Championship which will be concluded this weekend at The Bend Motorpsort Park this weekend.

The Nissan S-chassis of Cook’s is strong and proving popular with the Silvias of Coppola, Maitland, Redin, and Bailey in the field not to mention Norris super short wheelbase Datsun 1200 which shares the same SR20 power plant, albeit a bit more of a handful.

Cook acknowledges that the absence of a few heavy hitters including Brown (AE86) and Poole (Monaro) has allowed him to accumulate a lead in 2022.

Adam Poole is returning with his Mighty white Monaro this weekend and is a favourite to dominate on the international Circuit, although he won’t disrupt the championship given his focus on the Vic State Series where he currently runs second outright.

Another Big Banger is Bradbrook’s Chev-powered commodore which hasn’t been seen on track since the same event last year.

There are some sweet sixes in the midpack including a myriad of Magnas and some beautifully prepared BMW’s of Palmer (e30) and Kelly’s super touring inspired E36 sedan.

Improved Production sees a great variety of makes and models in SA and across the country which sees a few locals sitting out before they head to the IPRA Nationals in Queensland in just a few weeks.

The home-grown engineering IPRA cars continues to inspire many grassroots racers, so it’s worth getting trackside to have a look, especially if you’re interested in tinkering, and club racing.

Round 4 of the Motorsport Australia SCCSA 2022 State Motor Racing Championship is at The Bend Motorsport Park, September 17-18 with over 170 cars entered across various state and national categories including Circuit Excel, Saloon cars, sports cars, and the Formula Ford National championship.

Spectator tickets are free with cars on track from 9am.